Aventon Adventure.2 e-bike now $700 off, Rad Power RadRover 6 $1,799, more

We're tracking a pair of notable e-bike deals to end the week, both of which are favorites here at Electrek. Aventon's Adventure.2 all-terrain e-bike is now $700 off, and comes joined by a Halloween discount on the Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus e-bike at $1,799.

Aventon’s Adventure.2 all-terrain e-bike now $700 off

Aventon Bikes is now offering a rare chance to save on its Aventure.2 e-bike for $1,799. Down from its regular price tag of $1,999, today’s deal is a 10% markdown off the going rate, landing it among some of the lowest prices we have seen for this model. As part of the deal, you’ll also receive a free extra Aventon Battery, valued at $500. All-in-all, this special flash sale gives you a grand total of $700 in savings. It’s also an Electrek favorite, which you can read about in our review.

The Adventure.2 e-bike is designed for your all-terrain adventures, with a 750W (1,130W peak) rear-hub motor and a 15Ah integrated battery pushing you up to top speeds of 28 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge (doubled with your extra battery). You can choose between using just the power throttle to propel you or utilize its four levels of pedal assistance, supported by a torque sensor, to extend battery life and travel distance.

It also comes with a rear-mounted rack for carrying along cargo alongside front and rear fenders to protect the bike from any adverse elements during your journey. It also features integrated head and taillights, with the rear lights offering both a brake light as well as turn signal functionality. You’ll also find a handy backlit LCD display attached to the handlebars that gives you real-time status of all the important metrics: speed, travel distance, pedal assistance settings, and battery levels.

Rad Power offers scary good deals on RadRover 6 Plus e-bike

Rad Power Bikes has launched its 13 Nights of Halloween sale, taking up to $300 on two of its e-bike models, like the RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike for $1,799. Down from its regular price tag of $2,099, today’s deal is a 14% markdown off the going rate, and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen. This comes with Rad Power’s low price promise that “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.”

Equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the five-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output.

It also comes stocked with a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires alongside water-resistant connectors and wiring harness for when your joy ride diverts off-road. The frame has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

