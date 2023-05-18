Tesla Cyberquad electric ATV is still alive, says new trademark filing

Tesla is evidently still planning to make the Cyberquad as it files for a new trademark for the electric ATV.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, CEO Elon Musk had a little “one more thing” moment on stage when they brought out the Tesla Cyberquad, an electric ATV, to show the payload capacity of the Cybertruck’s bed. At the time, it wasn’t clear whether Tesla planned on making the electric ATV available, but Musk later confirmed that it would be an option for Cybertruck buyers.

But that was four years ago, and the Cybertruck itself got delayed. The truck is finally about to enter production in the next few months, but what about the Cyberquad?

Tesla had filed for a trademark to use the term Cyberquad for “all terrain vehicles; land vehicles; electric vehicles,” but that trademark expired since the company didn’t use it commercially.

Tesla had requested two extensions to file its “statement of use” for the trademark, with the most recent one seemingly expiring last year.

Electrek has now learned that Tesla filed for a new “Cyberquad” trademark last week:

The new application would indicate that Tesla still plans to use the name and bring to market its electric ATV.

Not much is known about the Cyberquad when it comes to specs and features, but it is expected to fit nicely in the bed of the Cybertruck.

As for timing, it’s unclear how soon it will follow the Cybertruck to market.

Electrek’s Take

It’s actually quite interesting that Tesla appears to be moving forward with this product. It is obviously a segment widely different than what the automaker has done in the past.

While Tesla has made significant changes like that before – like making the Tesla Semi, for example – it was about addressing emissions in an important segment, semi-trucks.

ATVs are not the same, but like any ground transportation, it’s a segment primed to be electrified.

Tesla is not the only one doing it. I have previously reported on Theron making a very cool electric ATV. I might also be testing an interesting new product in this segment soon.