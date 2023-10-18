Rad Power’s early Black Friday sale takes $200+ off e-bikes, electric leaf blowers, more

Today’s the last day to shop Rad Power’s early Black Friday sale, with discounts on some of its most popular e-bikes. The deals also let you save on this Greenworks electric snow blower at $600 before those snowstorms arrive, with EGO’s Power+ 56V cordless electric leaf blower being a bit more timely price cut to help with autumn chores at $294.

Shop Rad Power’s early Black Friday sale before it ends

Time is running out to save on Rad Power’s early Black Friday sale. The savings are now live across a collection of popular electric bikes, with $200 in savings or more being applied to some models that rarely ever see individual discounts. Rad Power Bikes are some of our favorite at Electrek, and now you can score them for even better prices while beating the holiday rush. Everything in today’s sale comes backed by the company’s Low Price Promise, too, that ensures you’re getting the best discount through the end of the year.

Here are our favorites:

Save on this Greenworks electric snow blower before sudden snowfalls

Best Buy is now offering the Greenworks 80V 22-inch Electric Snow Blower for $599.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $800 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s one of the first offers so far and is $100 under the previous discount. This electric snow blower will have you ditching gas and oil from your winter setup all while being prepared to clear the driveway when sudden snowstorms hit. There’s a 22-inch deck for making quick work of everything from the whole driveway to patios, sideways, and other pathways around the home – all with a battery-powered design.

EGO Power+ 765 CFM 56V cordless electric leaf blower drops to $294

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 765 CFM 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $294. Down from its regular price tag of $329, we have only tracked four previous discounts over the year so far, with today’s deal coming in as the first in several months and landing as the third-lowest price we have seen. Built around a 5.0Ah ARC lithium-ion battery and brushless motor, this leaf blower’s variable speed control allows it to reach up to 765 CFM, or up to 200 MPH, promising to be “the world’s most powerful handheld blower.” It features a redesigned cruise control dial for more consistent blowing, with a turbo mode available for heavier debris. You’ll get up to 90 minutes of runtime on a single charge, all without the noise, fumes, or costs of gas-powered blowers. Head below to read more.

