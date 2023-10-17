Quick Charge Podcast: October 17, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Cybertruck fleet spotted ahead of delivery event announcement
- Tesla recalls over 54,000 Model X, but it’s another software update
- Tesla releases new video of self-driving software
- Tesla hasn’t released Autopilot safety data in a year – something to hide?
- BMW Group to adopt NACS across its EV brands, enabling Tesla Supercharger access
- EV truck manufacturer Volta files for bankruptcy
- Hyundai slashes EV lease prices on the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 following Tesla
- Half of EV owners will go back to an ICE vehicle (not counting you, Tesla drivers) – study
- GM is pushing Silverado EV truck production back at Orion assembly by another year
- Lucid Air production plummeted in Q3
