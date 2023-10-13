Flux Primo electric dirt bike revealed, showing off impressive silent performance

There’s a new electric dirt bike on the block, and by the looks of its first demonstration video, the Flux Primo is coming in swinging.

The Slovenian-based company Flux Performance just released the video below and shared early specs from the Flux Primo.

Despite deliveries still seemingly in the distance, the bike already looks ready to go in its current prototype form.

The Flux Primo is built around a 7 kWh swappable battery pack. While it isn’t very large in capacity for typical electric motorcycles today, it’s actually near the top of the pack for electric dirt bikes.

The somewhat smaller yet higher power battery is optimized not for long distance riding like most electric motorcycles, but rather punchy performance on the track. Thanks to a swappable design, a freshly-charged battery can be dropped in between races to allow riders to get back out there and push even harder.

A water-cooled motor is tunable with personalizable throttle and power maps that allow beginner and experienced riders to adjust the bike’s performance to match their skill level.

The company claims it can outperform any 450cc dirt bike thanks to its claimed 63 kW (85 hp) peak power rating, which would seem to fit with the impressive performance seen in the Primo’s test video.

With electric control comes the ability to take advantage of additional smart tech, such as a vehicle control unit that takes in data from sensors like g-forces, lean angles and wheel speeds to feed an algorithm that improves rider safety and performance. The company explained that it used a software-defined approach that makes it possible to “control every aspect of the bike with code,

opening up a new world of possibilities.”

That digital approach also resulted in what Flux refers to as its “digital clutch”, which both cuts power to the motor and engages a regenerative braking function. As with nearly all electric motorcycles, a mechanical clutch is not needed due to a more simplified and less finicky single-speed drivetrain.

The lack of a foot brake lever also allows riders more freedom by controlling the braking entirely with their fingers.

That freedom is an essential part of the design, explains CEO Marko Ukota:

We want a future where we ride more and enjoy true freedom, shaping it with the help of riders. We’re committed to having an honest transparent relationship and claims we can stand by. Because at the end of the day, we’re not just building a bike, we’re building a community of innovators who are changing the status quo. The Primo is our starting point, this is just the beginning.

The Flux Primo’s performance looks impressive, though its timeline seems a bit less stirring. The company claims that final production is set to begin in Q4 of 2024 but that it won’t start deliveries until one year later in Q4 of 2025. When the bike does eventually roll out, it will come in three versions. There will be a motocross model for track use, as well as enduro and supermoto versions that will be street-legal.

For those that want to put down a €50 reservation two years ahead of estimated deliveries, note that the bike is expected to cost €12,000. That would bring it in at a similar price to other models like the Stark Varge and Cake Kalk.