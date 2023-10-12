UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 power station sees $400 off launch discount, Snow Joe electric snow blower $206, more

The just-released UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 power station is going on sale for the first time. With $400 in savings, the discounts today carry over to Snow Joe’s electric snow blower at $206 as well as Aventon’s flagship Level commuter e-bike – a favorite here at Electrek – at $999.

UGREEN’s new power station is $400 off

UGREEN just launched a new portable power station and it’s now seeing the first-ever discount. Courtesy of the brand’s Amazon storefront, the new PowerRoam 2200 Power Station sells for $1,599 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s $400 off, and a new all-time – just like you’d expect from a first-ever price cut. This portable power station really leans into its go-anywhere design thanks to four caster wheels on the bottom that makes it easy to transport around. It has a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery on the inside, with six AC outlets each capable of dishing out 2,400W of power.

There are also some other bundles on sale, including the PowerRoam 2200 with a 200W solar panel, as well as the power station with two 200W panels – both of which are also $400 off.

Prep for winter with the first discount on Snow Joe’s 22-inch electric snow blower

Amazon is offering the Snow Joe 22-inch 15A Cordless Electric Snow Thrower for $205.80 shipped. Down from $230, today’s deal is the first discount we have tracked and a newly set all-time low. It also beats out the price listed on Snow Joe’s own website by $24. This snow thrower was designed for clearing off your driveways and walkways in the winter, all without the need for gas, oil, or tune-ups. Its 15A motor is able to move up to 840 pounds-per-minute of snow, paired with a steel auger that is able to cut a 22-inch wide path in up to 13 inches of depth. It features a 180-degree adjustable chute that is able to launch snow up to 25 feet to ensure your path’s clearing.

Aventon’s flagship Level commuter e-bike just hit $999

Aventon Bikes has announced a flash sale for its Level Commuter e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from $1,599, this e-bike has seen a few minor discounts in the past – especially on other retailer’s websites – with today’s deal giving you $600 in savings while returning to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. Dive into our hands-on review to see how it stacks up.

The Level commuter e-bike is equipped with a 500W motor (with a 750W peak) and a 14.0Ah battery that allow it to reach a top speed of 28 MPH while travelling up to 40+ miles on a single charge, depending on whether you’re using the throttle the entire time or utilizing its five-level pedal assist. It features a select collection of accessories to upgrade your commute, like the front-suspension paired with the pre-installed fenders to comfortably traverse any weathered terrain while you travel, or the built-in rack to assist in the transportation of anything aside from yourself. It also has a backlit LCD display that allows you to monitor your speed, battery, pedal assist level, and mileage.

