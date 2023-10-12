Infiniti teases its first electric vehicle with a sleek fastback

Infiniti first electric vehicle concept (Source: Infiniti)

Luxury automaker Infiniti is teasing its first electric vehicle, “Vision Qe,” ahead of its official debut later this month. We are finally catching a peek at the new EV with a sleek fastback.

Despite the market transitioning beneath its feet, Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury brand, has yet to reveal its first all-electric vehicle.

The automaker has watched sales drop in the US from nearly 80,000 in 2020 to less than 46,700 this past year. Infiniti revealed an updated visual identity and roadmap this summer to get back on track.

Infiniti’s plan includes revamping sales to reach 100,000 by mid-decade. To get there, the brand will rely on four new (or refreshed) models, including two fully electric vehicles.

The new identity includes retail stores with big glass windows (think Apple stores), reflecting “a new era for Infiniti.”

The Infiniti logo (its fourth iteration) has also been updated with more focus on the “Infiniti road” and horizon line. “Our aim was to subtly evolve the INFINITI logo in support of the bright new chapter that lays ahead,” Alfonso Albaisa, senior VP of global design, explained. A part of that new chapter will include the first Infiniti EVs.

(Source: Infiniti)

Infiniti teases first electric vehicle concept

Although already late to the game, Infiniti is teasing its first electric vehicle concept ahead of its debut later this month.

Infiniti’s first electric vehicle concept (Source: Infiniti)

The Infiniti Vision Qe previews the brand’s first EV with a sleek Porsche-like fastback. Dealers were shown the model this summer, describing it as similar to the Tesla Model S in proportions and design. Others described it as a “striking evolution” of the Q70.

Infiniti Qs Inspiration electric sedan concept (Source: Infiniti)

According to descriptions, the EV will feature a longer wheelbase with short overhangs, a new headlight and taillight design, and a single light strip across the width of the vehicle.

Nissan will build Infiniti’s first electric vehicle at its Canton, Miss facility alongside an electric midsize crossover. One dealer described the new crossover EV as a “futuristic-looking Infiniti QX50.”

Infiniti QS Inspiration (Source: Infiniti)

The brand will reveal the Vision Qe concept on October 24, along with several other new models. Infiniti says the concept will provide a glimpse into its future lineup.

Electrek’s Take

Although the Infiniti EV looks sleek, it’s hard to get excited about a concept that’s not due out until mid-decade at the earliest.

Infiniti is already lagging. Without an EV on the road until 2027, it will fall further behind. By then, most automakers will be on their second and third-generation models with longer ranges and improved features.

Many automakers are already achieving double-digit or 100% EV sales. For example, Mercedes-Benz EV sales reached 14.7% of US passenger sales in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Rivian, which began selling vehicles two years ago, continues to beat expectations, delivering 15,654 EVs in Q3. The EV maker is on track to produce 52,000 electric models this year.