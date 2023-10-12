Addmotor launches new 210 mile electric bike in the US

The Addmotor Graoopro electric bike has just been launched, and it comes with more than just an unpronounceable name. The company also claims it carries a rated range of up to 210 miles (338 km).

The Addmotor Graoopro is a cargo electric bike with two battery slots, each supporting a 48V 20Ah battery with 960 Wh of capacity.

The single battery version, which is priced at US $1,999, claims a range of 105 miles (169 km). The dual battery version is significantly pricier at US $2,698 but is said to be good for up to 210 miles (338 km) on a single charge.

That works out to an efficiency of around 9 Wh/mile, which is reasonable on low power pedal assist, but throttle operation would certainly see reduced ranges of around half of those figures. Even so, that’s some pretty darn long range in an electric bike.

The Addmotor Graoopro employs the rarely seen triple consecutive vowel nomenclature as well a 750W rear hub motor rated for 1,000W of peak power. That motor powers the bike up to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h).

The electric cargo bike carries a 300 lb (136 kg) passenger weight rating as well as an additional 150 lb (68 kg) rear rack weight rating, though it is not clear to which standard those capacity ratings have been tested.

The bike includes seven levels of pedal assist and perhaps most importantly, it claims to include a torque sensor for more natural feeling pedal assist response. However, the description of the bike having “36 torque sensing points” makes it sound like Addmotor is incorrectly describing a magnetic cadence sensor as a torque sensor.

Torque sensors are generally seen as a significant upgrade on e-bikes, especially for those that spend a significant amount of time using pedal assist instead of throttle control.

Addmotor takes a dig at the Lectric XPedition whose second battery peeks up above the rack level

The Addmotor Graoopro features the EB2.0 LED lighting system that we’ve seen on several other Addmotor e-bikes we’ve tested. That system includes front and rear LEDs as well as turn signals in the rear light housing.

Interestingly, the company has opted to include several lower-tier components on the bike. For a cargo e-bike with a claimed 450 lb (204 kg) weight rating, the inclusion of a front quick release skewer axle and mechanical disc brakes on the front and rear wheel seem like surprisingly meager choices.

An 80mm hydraulic front fork should at least smooth out some of the bumps, allowing the 24″ wheels to tackle the rest of the terrain. A fender set is included along with a wooden foot platform for those that want to rest their feet together in the center of the bike, though most of the other interesting accessories related to cargo jobs must be purchased separately to install on the bike.

The bike is now on pre-order with four different colorways available, though there is no indication of exactly when it plans to ship.