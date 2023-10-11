Aventon Level e-bike sees $600 discount to $999, plus electric yard tools from WORX and Sun Joe

There’s a fresh batch of fall Prime Day deals up for grabs, with Aventon’s flagship Level commuter e-bike – a favorite here at Electrek – dropping down to $999. It’s joined by a pair of sales on outdoor electric tools from both Sun Joe and WORX.

Aventon’s flagship Level commuter e-bike just hit $999

Aventon Bikes has announced a flash sale for its Level Commuter e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from $1,599, this e-bike has seen a few minor discounts in the past – especially on other retailer’s websites – with today’s deal giving you $600 in savings while returning to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. Dive into our hands-on review to see how it stacks up.

The Level commuter e-bike is equipped with a 500W motor (with a 750W peak) and a 14.0Ah battery that allow it to reach a top speed of 28 MPH while travelling up to 40+ miles on a single charge, depending on whether you’re using the throttle the entire time or utilizing its five-level pedal assist. It features a select collection of accessories to upgrade your commute, like the front-suspension paired with the pre-installed fenders to comfortably traverse any weathered terrain while you travel, or the built-in rack to assist in the transportation of anything aside from yourself. It also has a backlit LCD display that allows you to monitor your speed, battery, pedal assist level, and mileage.

Sun Joe’s electric tools fall to best prices of the year

Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Sun Joe’s electric tools and lawn care equipment, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have tracked, marking the year’s best prices at up to 55% off on pole saws, chainsaws, pressure washers, trimmers, as well as more niche items like bug traps, wood chippers, and even log splitters. Sun Joe is not only a popular brand, but also an affordable one, with most regular discounts keeping costs around $100 to $200 throughout the year. One of our favorite brands here at 9to5Toys, some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $18.

Save on WORX outdoor electric mowers, hedge trimmers, more

Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on WORX electric power tools and lawn care equipment, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices at up to 59% off on string trimmers, hedge trimmers, power cleaners, leaf blowers, chainsaws, robot lawn mowers, and even batteries. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows, with releases starting at $37.

