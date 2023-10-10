 Skip to main content

Why these electric cargo bikes are 10x faster than delivery vans in a city

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Oct 10 2023 - 7:06 am PT
2 Comments
cargo e-bike

Electric bicycles are quickly becoming a preferred method of transportation and delivery by courier companies in cities that are replacing traditional delivery vans.

In crowded urban environments, electric bikes are an efficient and nimble alternative to traditional delivery vans.

Their compact size allows e-bike couriers to navigate congested streets and narrow lanes with ease, avoiding the frequent gridlock traffic that larger vehicles often get trapped in.

E-bikes can also be parked almost anywhere, eliminating the time-consuming search for sufficiently large parking spaces, which is often a challenge for vans in densely populated areas.

Additionally, with dedicated bike lanes becoming more prevalent in many cities, e-bikes often have direct routes inaccessible to larger vehicles.

One of the latest examples of e-bikes as a delivery van alternative comes to us from Man Maid, a British handyman service that delivers at-home services for carpentry, plumbing and other home fixes.

The company’s founder Mungo Morgan explained to Road.cc that after spending long periods of time stuck in traffic while driving a work van, he was seeking a better way to get around the city.

Now that the company has switched to a fleet of electric cargo bikes, they can reach clients faster and include more stops in a day.

As Morgan explained, “with the heavy traffic and the congestion during rush hour, we’re 10 times quicker than a van would be”.

The company also now saves around £7,000 a year (approximately US $8,500) in parking tickets that they used to rack up with their vans, Morgan added.

Man Maid is just one of countless companies who have found that e-cargo bikes are much quicker at making urban deliveries than larger vans.

In fact, for some companies it goes one level deeper. Stockholm-based Vassla, an e-bike and e-scooter manufacturer, found that it could make significantly more deliveries of its electric bikes when it delivered them by… electric cargo bike.

The company switched over in Paris and drastically improved its delivery numbers, showing that even e-bikes can be delivered faster by e-bike.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

ebikes

ebikes

Author

Avatar for Micah Toll Micah Toll

Micah Toll is a personal electric vehicle enthusiast, battery nerd, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling books DIY Lithium Batteries, DIY Solar Power, The Ultimate DIY Ebike Guide and The Electric Bike Manifesto.

The e-bikes that make up Micah’s current daily drivers are the $999 Lectric XP 2.0, the $1,095 Ride1Up Roadster V2, the $1,199 Rad Power Bikes RadMission, and the $3,299 Priority Current. But it’s a pretty evolving list these days.

You can send Micah tips at Micah@electrek.co, or find him on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike sale

Best $999 electric bike ever!

Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!