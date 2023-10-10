Nissan’s Hyper Adventure sports EV concept can power your campsite

Designed as the ultimate expedition vehicle, Nissan’s Hyper Adventure EV concept can do it all. Its large battery enables long-range adventures with the ability to power up your campsite and gadgets on the go.

Nissan unveiled the Hyper Adventure EV Tuesday as a sports SUV designed for outdoor explorers, weekend warriors, and those looking for an eco-friendly lifestyle.

The electric SUV includes a “large-capacity battery” that can act as a mobile power source. With V2X tech, Nissan’s Hyper Adventure EV can provide energy on the go, enabling you to power up mobile devices, light up your campsite, or recharge electric jet skis.

It can even power your home or local community with V2G capabilities. Nissan included its e-4ORCE AWD system to conquer any terrain like snow, mud, and more.

Several automakers have introduced vehicles to load (V2L) capabilities in new EVs, like Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6. Meanwhile, Nissan introduced the first V2G charger for its LEAF electric car last month.

The ability to send energy back to the grid can save you money on utility costs during peak usage. Nissan’s concept can even keep the lights on during a blackout with V2H.

Meet Nissan’s new Hyper Adventure EV

Nissan designed the futuristic SUV to maximize aerodynamics for longer-range travel. The front spoiler redirects airflow, while the integrated glass on the roof and side windows further enhances the design.

The wheels and front and rear bumpers are fitted with snow traction gears, allowing it to cut through deep snow easily.

Nissan’s new EV includes stairs extending from the rear for easy access, butterfly doors, and a full-screen instrument panel, giving it away as a concept.

The interior is designed to carry outdoor equipment like a tent, kayak, skis, and more. Meanwhile, the rear bench can swivel 180 degrees to create a seating area that faces out of the vehicle’s rear.

(Source: Nissan)

Nissan’s new Hyper Adventure EV concept is the latest in a series leading up to the Japan Mobility Show. The automaker revealed its Hyper Urban electric crossover, previewing Nissan’s future design and tech last week.

Nissan plans to launch 19 new EVs by 2030 as it aims to ramp up its rollout. The company has previewed several upcoming EVs to dealers, including a LEAF successor, a performance sedan (a Maxima replacement?), and an electric crossover.