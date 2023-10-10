Best Prime Big Deal Days offers: e-bikes, portable power stations, more

Amazon’s fall Prime Big Deal Days savings event has arrived. As we do every time, the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to highlight all of the best discounts. Ringing in all of the holiday shopping savings coming in the next few months, the savings start with Amazon and branch out to the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

As a fall follow up to the usual summer Prime Day festivities, Amazon is now launching its Prime Big Deal Days sale. While the name doesn’t roll off the tongue quite like its normal savings event, this sale is going to be marking down the same catalog of products – and by that we mean just about everything the retailer sells.

Amazon will be rolling out all of its best fall Prime Day deals on this landing page through the week, with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day hub.

Best Green Energy discounts:

e-bikes, scooters, and more

Portable power stations

Tools

Amazon sets the stage with Echo speakers and more

But it wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without putting its own products in the spotlight. The 2023 Prime Big Deal Days sale is setting the pace for all of the other discounts this week by marking down its own in-house gear. So far, deep discounts have already been launched on many of the company’s popular devices, including Echo speakers, Fire TVs, and more.

Apple delivers some of the best Prime Day deals

It’s no surprise that Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is delivering some deep discounts on Apple gear, but just how enticing they are is another story. Prime Day earlier in the year saw a lot of items return to previous all-time lows, while this fall sale is marking entirely new best prices. Ranging from the lowest prices to date on M2 machines of both the iPad and MacBook form factors, there are also enticing discounts on AirPods, official MagSafe accessories, and so much more.

Best AirPods discounts

Save on MacBooks and more

Apple Watch deals

iPad discounts beginning to go live

Save $80 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at the lowest price of the year, now just $249

Google discounts land alongside Android favorites

Not to let our favorite Cupertino company hog all of the stoplight, Google is also rolling out some of the best discounts of the year in honor of the fall Prime Day sale this year. Ranging from its latest flagship handset to Assistant-enabled smart home gear from Nest to earbuds and other accessories, the deals live down below deliver new all-time lows across many of the releases.

There’s also some notable discounts in the Android realm, too.

General tech:

As far as other technology goes, the Prime Big Deals Day sale is continuing the tradition from the usual Prime Day event to offer notable savings on all kinds of other tech. All of our favorite brands are making the cut this year, most of which are sitting at either new all-time lows or the best discounts of the year.

Headphones

Storage

Smart home

PC Gaming Gear

Featured Deal: Roborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around fall Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products. Now’s your chance to score an autonomous cleaning solution in plenty of different form-factors, including high-end solutions and more affordable offerings.

Best Prime Big Deals Day 2023 fashion discounts

Get ready by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on BlueSky

Follow 9to5Toys on BlueSky

Follow 9to5Toys on Mastodon

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast