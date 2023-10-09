Juicebox Level 2 Tesla charger hits $479, Huffy folding e-bike $288, more

This Level 2 Tesla EV charger is now down to the best price of the year at $479. Only available through the end of the day, the savings carry over to Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer at $110. Plus, this Huffy Oslo Folding e-bike is a steal at just $288 and is complemented by a massive list of other e-bike discounts.
Save $120 on this Level 2 Tesla charger
Best Buy is now headlining today’s best Green Deals by offering a notable chance to save on the Juicebox J1772 Level 2 EV Charger. This 40A model is now down to $479 shipped through the end of the day. It would normally set you back $599, and is now $120 off. It’s also a new all-time low. This electric car charger can dish out up to 40A of power to your ride, with a Wi-Fi connectivity to check in on charging remotely or even schedule refuels. It can tap into your electric grid and monitor for lower rates to save you money, and works with Tesla vehicles thanks to the adapter included with your ride.
Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer now $110
Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030 PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $109.85 shipped. It has spent the year at or returning to $169, with the second half of the year seeing regular discounts, but never down farther than $159. Today’s deal amounts to a 35% discount, coming in $2 above the current going used price, and $15 above the all-time low from 2022, landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 1,800W motor, this electric pressure washer is able to produce a 2023 max PSI and 1.76 GPM. It features two 0.9L onboard detergent tanks to better tackle cleaning projects, as well as Sun Joe’s total stop system that automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to conserve water and costs.
Huffy Oslo Folding e-bike is a steal at just $288
Wellbots is now offering the Huffy Oslo Folding e-bike for $288.15 shipped after code OSLO15 has been applied at checkout. This is down from the usual $599 price tag and marking a new all-time low. This ultra-compact e-bike is now at one of the best prices ever, delivering about as affordable of EV as you’ll find from a trusted brand. It features a 250W rear hub motor and comes powered by a 36V battery. The folding aluminum frame is on the lighter side and also sports a Shimano 7-speed shifter and storage rack – all of which let it hit upwards of 20 MPH top speeds over a 20-mile range. And at $288, it’s hard to go wrong here.
e-bikes and e-scooters, a fall favorite!
- Rad Power 10% off sitewide bike sale
- Juiced e-bike fall sale from $999
- Juiced Bikes RipRacer Class 3 e-bike: $899 (Reg. $1,499)
- Rad Power Bikes electric RadTrike: $1,899 (Reg. $2,499)
- REI Co-op Cycles e1.2 e-bike: $1,500 (Reg. $1,899)
- Schwinn Mendocino Cruiser e-bike: $900 (Reg. $1,248)
- NIU BQi-C3 Pro: $1,300 (Reg. $2,200)
- Aventon Sinch Step-Through: $1,499 (Reg. $1,799)
- GoTrax Z4 Pro: $1,000 (Reg. $1,100)
- Aventon Soltera 7-Speed: $1,200 (Reg. $1,400)
Other new Green Deals landing this week
The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.
- Sun Joe SPX1500 electric pressure washer offers 1,740 PSI and 1.59 GPM for 2023 low of $79
- Segway SuperScooter tops out at 43.5 MPH for 56 miles at new all-time low $2,699 (Reg. $4,000)
- ShockFlo S1 level 2 EV charger provides 36 miles for every hour at all-time low of $412
- Save $230 on Greenworks’ 40V electric mower, blower, and trimmer kit at 2023 low of $300
- VEVOR’s Level 2 16A portable EV charger falls 33% to new all-time low for $101 (Reg. $160)
- Renogy Lycan 5000 Powerbox solar generator falls to new all-time low for $2,700 (Reg. $5,200)
- Greenworks 40V 16-inch cordless electric mower and blower combo falls to $283 (Reg. $359)
