Wheel-E Podcast: Interview with Erik Buell, REI’s new e-bike, Scooterson & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes e-bikes outselling pedal bikes, REI’s new eMTB, Onewheel’s totall recall, Zero’s price reduction on electric motorcycles, and more.
This episode we are also joined by a special guest, legendary motorcycle designer Erik Buell, to discuss his fascinating move into electric bikes and e-motorcycles, focusing on the upcoming Fuell Fllow motorcycle.
The Wheel-E podcast returns every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the Wheel-E podcast today:
- First ride: FUELL Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 electric bikes change the game
- The country where electric bikes outsell pedal bikes
- REI pulls the cover off its first ever full-suspension electric mountain bike
- After first refusing, OneWheel recalls all of its self-balancing electric skateboards
- Cheaper electrics? Zero Motorcycles announces permanent price drops on all models
- Review: Scooterson is the weirdest and also coolest electric scooter I’ve ever ridden
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 12 p.m. ET (or the video after 1 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments