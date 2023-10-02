Scooterson is the weirdest and also coolest electric scooter I’ve ever ridden

I’ve ridden a lot of electric scooters in my time, numbering in the hundreds of different models at this point. And so it takes something special to make it to the top of any of my lists these days. Somehow the Scooterson managed to top TWO of my lists at once, becoming the weirdest to ride but very quickly also the coolest electric scooter I’ve ever tested.

I mean, just look at it!

The Scooterson is unlike any other electric scooter I’ve ever ridden or even merely seen before. It also handles very unlike anything I’ve tried before.

In fact, it took me a solid five minutes of riding before I stopped thinking “this… feels wrong” and started making it feel right.

That really comes down to the super wide tires, which don’t lean into turns like you expect from traditional two-wheeler tires. Instead, that massive flat surface makes the scooter want to track straight and you’ve got to put some serious countersteer into the bars to make it do what you want. Namely, to turn. It’s just a weird quirk of the geometry here.

It’s not something you have to learn though. In fact, you already countersteer on your current bike or scooter, meaning you turn the bars slightly left when you want to go right, and vice versa. Everyone does this without thinking about it, because it’s how two-wheeled leaning vehicles turn.

But you have to actually think about it with the Scooterson since the movement has to be more pronounced with these tires. The scooter is so determined to stay upright and stable that you’ve got to take the lead in the dance, not asking but rather telling it to turn.

Like I said, the first five minutes were strange, but then I quickly got it. From that point, it’s pretty darn fun. The scooter has much more power than anyone really needs when it’s opened up into unlimited mode. But even in the normal driving modes, it’s got attitude when you open the throttle.

To see what it’s like to ride, check out my video below, then keep reading for even more details about the testing experience!

The scooter’s impressive power comes from a 2,000W motor in the rear wheel that is actually rated for 2,600 peak watts. The base model can hit 28 mph (45 km/h), though there’s a higher-performance model that can be unlocked to reach 34 mph (55 km/h).

With options for either an 800 Wh or 1,600 Wh battery, you can get between 28-56 miles (45-90 km) of range on a single charge.

The battery department is also cleverly designed, and I’m happy to see the inclusion of a removable battery. Not all electric scooters have this feature, and in fact most don’t. The few that do win extra points from me since you have the option of charging the battery remotely. The removable battery design also means that one day you can replace the battery without requiring a handful of tools and some swearing from skinned knuckles.

I’ve got to give Scooterson props on the design too. Not only does it have a really eye-catching aesthetic with its swooping frame tubes and flowing lines, not to mention the fancy paint that looks automotive quality, but they also didn’t plaster logos all over it either, meaning those swooping lines continue unbroken around the body and frame.

Comfort is key on the scooter, and so not only is the seat nicely padded with a gel-type material, but the front fork and seat post both feature the same suspension arms to make sure your wrists and your tush get the support they need.

The scooter is also weirdly stable when parked. There’s a kickstand, but to be honest you don’t really need it. The flat tires keep the scooter upright when parked and you have to give it a pretty hard push to get it leaning over far enough to actually tip sideways.

Outside of the hardware design, the Scooterson team showed me that there’s a pretty nicely developed smartphone app as well that also works with the company’s other vehicles.

There’s also an NFC key for easy wireless unlocking that also secures your scooter so you know you’re the only one that can use it, though it’s only available on the more premium model of the scooter.

Now there are a few downsides too. The scooter is heavy as all get out at over 112 pounds (51 kg). You’re not going to be lifting this thing up a flight of stairs by yourself, at least not without some serious preparation and proper body mechanics.

I also don’t know how easy it is to fix a flat tire with such specialized wheels and such a heavy scooter to lift up onto a stand. And of course you better believe that something that looks like a million bucks is at least going to cost a few thousand of them. In this case, the MSRP starts at US $3,200. That is… not cheap.

But then again, you’ve got to pay to play when it comes to unique designs like these. Scooterson was nice enough to offer Electrek‘s readers a $500 discount if using the code ELECTREK, so that helps bring the starting price down to just $2,700.

Some scooters or more bang-for-your-buck offerings, whereas the Scooterson feels like more buck-for-your-bang. But there just aren’t any other electric scooters out there like this one. While I would find a hard time justifying it myself, I can see a certain type of rider jumping at the chance for such a unique scooter.