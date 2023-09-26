REI pull the cover off its first ever full-suspension electric mountain bike

REI’s bicycle brand Co-op Cycles has just unveiled its first ever in-house developed electric mountain bike, the Co-op Cycles DRT e3.1.

Co-op Cycles maintains a healthy list of two-wheelers in its lineup, including several electric models.

But this is the first time we’ve seen a dedicated electric mountain bike like this from the brand, developed in-house by the team’s designers.

As REI Vice President of Co-op Brands Isabelle Portilla explained:

“Experiencing the thrill of the ride on an e-bike is exhilarating, and we are pleased to introduce an all-around, high-performance, e-MTB option for our customers. We know e-bikes help more people get out and ride or get back into riding. This bike’s selection of high-end components and pedal power, combined with REI’s included maintenance support, offers tremendous value to riders so they can focus on having a blast on the trails.”

The Co-op Cycles DRT e3.1 includes a Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor designed to propel the e-bike up to speeds of 20 mph (32 km/h). As with all Bosch systems, the lack of a hand throttle makes the DRT e3.1 a Class 1 e-bike and ensures access to the widest number of trails.

The motor drives a SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, giving riders a wide range of gears to choose from to power up those steeper ascents.

Powering that mid-drive motor is a Bosch Power Tube 625 battery, one of the largest capacity e-bike batteries produced by Bosch. It is sleekly integrated into the downtube yet is still removable with a key for charging away from the bike.

The full-suspension DRT e3.1 electric bike features a 140 millimeter RockShox Recon Silver RL suspension fork up front that is complemented by a Deluxe Select Plus RT shock in the rear.

A set of Tektro 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes provide stopping power, and the bike rolls on tubeless-ready Kenda tires.

It’s all part of REI’s growing selection of e-bikes and traditional bicycles, as REI’s Divisional Vice President of Merchandising Hard Goods Gautham Rao explained:

“REI is dedicated to providing the best cycling brands, resources, maintenance, care and educational experience for our customers and co-op members. With REI’s current bike assortment and our focus on being the best place to come for e-bikes, we continue to offer our customers excellent options and support to match their riding preferences and lifestyles.”

The US $4,999 is available first to REI members through October 31, before opening up to wider sales.