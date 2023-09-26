 Skip to main content

REI pull the cover off its first ever full-suspension electric mountain bike

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Sep 26 2023 - 10:27 pm PT
0 Comments
Co-op Cycles DRT e3.1 Electric Mountain Bike

REI’s bicycle brand Co-op Cycles has just unveiled its first ever in-house developed electric mountain bike, the Co-op Cycles DRT e3.1.

Co-op Cycles maintains a healthy list of two-wheelers in its lineup, including several electric models.

But this is the first time we’ve seen a dedicated electric mountain bike like this from the brand, developed in-house by the team’s designers.

As REI Vice President of Co-op Brands Isabelle Portilla explained:

“Experiencing the thrill of the ride on an e-bike is exhilarating, and we are pleased to introduce an all-around, high-performance, e-MTB option for our customers. We know e-bikes help more people get out and ride or get back into riding. This bike’s selection of high-end components and pedal power, combined with REI’s included maintenance support, offers tremendous value to riders so they can focus on having a blast on the trails.”

The Co-op Cycles DRT e3.1 includes a Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor designed to propel the e-bike up to speeds of 20 mph (32 km/h). As with all Bosch systems, the lack of a hand throttle makes the DRT e3.1 a Class 1 e-bike and ensures access to the widest number of trails.

The motor drives a SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, giving riders a wide range of gears to choose from to power up those steeper ascents.

Powering that mid-drive motor is a Bosch Power Tube 625 battery, one of the largest capacity e-bike batteries produced by Bosch. It is sleekly integrated into the downtube yet is still removable with a key for charging away from the bike.

Co-op Cycles DRT e3.1 Electric Mountain Bike

The full-suspension DRT e3.1 electric bike features a 140 millimeter RockShox Recon Silver RL suspension fork up front that is complemented by a Deluxe Select Plus RT shock in the rear.

A set of Tektro 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes provide stopping power, and the bike rolls on tubeless-ready Kenda tires.

It’s all part of REI’s growing selection of e-bikes and traditional bicycles, as REI’s Divisional Vice President of Merchandising Hard Goods Gautham Rao explained:

“REI is dedicated to providing the best cycling brands, resources, maintenance, care and educational experience for our customers and co-op members. With REI’s current bike assortment and our focus on being the best place to come for e-bikes, we continue to offer our customers excellent options and support to match their riding preferences and lifestyles.”

The US $4,999 is available first to REI members through October 31, before opening up to wider sales.

Co-op Cycles DRT e3.1 Electric Mountain Bike
Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Micah Toll Micah Toll

Micah Toll is a personal electric vehicle enthusiast, battery nerd, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling books DIY Lithium Batteries, DIY Solar Power, The Ultimate DIY Ebike Guide and The Electric Bike Manifesto.

The e-bikes that make up Micah’s current daily drivers are the $999 Lectric XP 2.0, the $1,095 Ride1Up Roadster V2, the $1,199 Rad Power Bikes RadMission, and the $3,299 Priority Current. But it’s a pretty evolving list these days.

You can send Micah tips at Micah@electrek.co, or find him on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike sale

Best $999 electric bike ever!

Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!