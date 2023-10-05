First Rivian R1T Max Pack EVs with 410 miles of range reach customers

The first customers are receiving their Rivian R1T electric pickups with the Max Pack battery offering the longest range for an electric pickup on the market.

Rivian initially launched the R1T with two battery options offering up to 314 miles range. After vowing to introduce a longer-range battery option, Rivian is now delivering.

Earlier this week, Rivian announced its longest-range R1S “Max Pack” option was available to order in the configurator. The new battery option offers up to 400 miles of range, making it the longest-range seven-passenger electric SUV on the market.

Meanwhile, the Rivian R1T with Max Pack offers up to 410 miles range, giving it the title of longest-range electric pickup currently available.

After Rivian began deliveries Tuesday, the first Rivian R1T Max Pack models are already reaching customers.

The folks at RivianForums shared the news, posting one of the first customers to receive the long-range model.

First Rivian R1T Max Pack delivered (Source: RivianForums)

Rivian says deliveries of the R1S electric SUV Max Pack will begin later this fall. Buyers can select from three different battery options: Standard, Large, and now Max. The large pack is an additional $6,000, while the Max Pack costs $16,000.

The Rivian R1T and R1S start at $73,000 and $78,800, respectively. Both models are offered in three different AWD drive systems, including dual motor, Performance, and Quad Motor.

Rivian R1 drive system options (Source: Rivian)

The Performance drive system is a $5,000 upgrade, and the Quad-Motor costs $8,000. If you want an R1T model quicker, Rivian recently opened up its inventory shop to view available models near you.

Deliveries are expected between one and six weeks, compared to custom orders, which can take several months.

The EV maker has been increasing production capacity all year to catch up with demand and is on pace to build 52,000 electric models this year. Rivian has delivered a total of 36,150 EVs through the first nine months of the year.