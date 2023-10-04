SpaceX is already using Tesla Cybertruck at Starbase

SpaceX is already using a Tesla Cybertruck in its operations at StarBase as the electric pickup truck has been spotted towing a rocket engine.

Earlier this week, we reported on seeing a Tesla Cybertruck accelerate like a rocket.

Now we see one carry a rocket, or at least part of one.

Despite Tesla not officially having started deliveries of the Cybertruck, it looks like one customer is already making use of the highly anticipated electric pickup truck: SpaceX.

A Cybertruck was spotted last night towing a Raptor rocket engine part at SpaceX’s StarBase in Texas:

Cybertruck sighting at StarBase! pic.twitter.com/8xi5MGuSnI — Anthony Gomez (@AnthonyFGomez) October 4, 2023

A Raptor engine weighs about 1,600 kg (3,500 lb.), but this doesn’t look like it is the full engine.

Tesla says that the Cybertruck will have a towing capability of “over 14,000 pounds” depending on the configuration.

It’s unclear how SpaceX managed to get its hands on a Cybertruck. Obviously, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also CEO of SpaceX and that has likely something to do with it, but Tesla hasn’t officially started deliveries of the electric pickup truck. Therefore, this is likely part of the truck’s test program.

We reported yesterday that Tesla seems to be expanding its Cybertruck test program, which had been limited to California, Texas, and some cold weather testing in New Zealand until the last few days.

Over the last week, Cybertrucks have been spotted in Ohio, Florida, and even Mexico.

Now SpaceX is also using the truck in its operations in south Texas.

We expect Tesla to soon announce a date for a delivery event for the Cybertruck by the end of the year.