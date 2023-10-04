Juiced e-bikes start from $899 lows, Aventon Pace 500.2 now $600 off, more

Juiced Bikes is offering the best prices of the year on a pair of its popular e-bikes when you opt for the yellow colorways. Both the RipCurrent S Step-Through and RipRacer are getting in on the savings, now starting from $899. They’re joined by a 1-day sale on the Aventon Pace 500.2 e-bike at $999, as well as a massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Juiced takes up to $1,000 off yellow e-bike colorways

Juiced is now offering some extra end of season savings on a pair of its yellow e-bikes. On top of cash discounts, the company is now also taking an extra $100 off your purchase when you apply promo code VIP100 at checkout. This offers the best prices of the year on a pair of the brand’s older e-bikes, including the RipCurrent S Step-Through and the RipRacer. This gives you a total $1,000 in savings on the RipCurrent S, which drops down from $2,399 to $1,399. Then there’s a total of $600 in savings on the RipRacer from $1,499 to $899.

Aventon Bikes has announced a one-day only flash sale for its Pace 500.2 e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from $1,599, and not to be confused with the flash sale from two weeks ago on the Pace 500.3 e-bike, today’s deal gives you $600 in savings. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this e-bike, only matched by Best Buy, with other retailers offering it at higher rates. At the time of writing this, there is just over 14 hours left – so you’ll want to act fast if you hope to add this cruiser bike among your commuter or joy-riding options.

Equipped with a 500W Brushless Rear Hub Motor in tandem with a removeable 48V lithium-ion battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH using only its throttle, and up to 28 MPH using the pedal assist, while also offering a range of 30-47 miles depending on which mode you choose. It features five levels of pedal assist, ranging from 10 MPH for up to 47 miles, to 28 MPH for up to 24 miles. It also sports an upright cruiser frame with integrated lights that offer turn signal functionality, puncture-resistant tires, as well as a backlit LCD full-color display that keeps you informed of your speed, battery life, and pedal assist level. You can even charge your smartphone with its concealed USB port and sync to the Aventon app during your ride.

Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-5 Swagcycle Electric Bike for $359.99 shipped. Down from $550, it spent all of summer sticking around $600, with no discounts as far as we have tracked. Today’s deal is a long-overdue remedy to that fact, coming in at the same price as the current going used rate, and is a new all-time low. Arriving pre-assembled, this e-bike offers both a full-powered throttle as well as a pedal assist option. It is able to reach a top speed of 15 MPH and using only the throttle, can last up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. Its height can be easily adjusted to switch from an adult rider to a smaller teen, and it features a foldable frame that allows for compact storage within vehicles, under desks, and other small places. Its an ideal option for weekend cruises around the neighborhood or even for very quick commutes.

