Save $700 on RadRover 6 Plus e-bike, Greenworks electric mower bundle $300, more

Time is running out to score one of the best e-bike deals of the year. You can save $700 on Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus e-bike, dropping it down to the $1,399 all-time low. It comes joined by this 3-tool electric Greenworks bundle at $300, alongside the high-end Segway SuperScooter GT2. Just don’t forget that we’re also tracking a massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Save $700 on Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus e-bike

Rad Power Bikes is currently offering a special limited-time discount on its flagship RadRover 6 Plus e-bike for $1,399 shipped. This limited deal offers $700 off on this e-bike’s high-step model, with a lesser $300 discount available for the step-thru model. Normally $2,099, you’re looking at matches of the all-time lows.

Equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. It also comes stocked with a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires alongside water-resistant connectors and wiring harness for when your joy ride diverts off-road. The frame has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

Score three Greenworks electric outdoor tools for $300

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Electric Mower, Axial Blower, 12-Inch String Trimmer Combo Kit for $299.99 shipped. Down from $530, after a year of steep markdowns and high jumps back up, today’s deal is the second-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in just $3 above the current going used rate and lands as the 2023 low. The mower comes equipped with a 40V brush motor and with the 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to two hours. It features a five-position height adjustment that provides a cutting range of 1-1/4-inch to 3-3/8-inch height for whatever environment may need a trim. It starts up with the simple push of a button and was designed with a folding handle for more compact storage options. The string trimmer offers a 12-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features an automatic feed head that pushes the line further out as its being shortened for maximum efficiency. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, and is able to produce 390 CFM of air flow reaching up to 110 MPH.

Segway SuperScooter tops out at 43.5 MPH

Amazon is offering the Segway SuperScooter GT2P for $2,859.32 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. This sale might be targeted to specific accounts. Down from $4,000, which is where it has spent most of 2023, this is the fourth discount we have tracked for 2023, landing $141 under the price on Segway’s own website. Today’s deal gives you $1,141 in savings, coming in $441 under the current going used rate and marking a new all-time low. This SuperScooter comes equipped with an impressive 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1008Wh battery, this scooter boasts a max speed of 43.5 MPH and a travel range of up 55.9 miles. Featuring both a front and rear suspension in conjunction with both front and rear hydraulic shocks, you’ll enjoy a smooth and stable ride regardless of you being on asphalt or off-road on rough terrain. Charging times are also significantly reduced thanks to its convenient double-charger design, letting you get back out into the world without waiting around all day.

