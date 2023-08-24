Volvo teases first 100% electric minivan, the EM90 is like a ‘Scandinavian living room’

Volvo’s first all-electric minivan is on its way. The Swedish automaker teased the electric EM90 minivan Thursday, claiming it’s like a “Scandinavian living room on the move.”

We knew Volvo was working on an electric minivan after Qin Peiji, president of Volvo Cars Greater China, revealed the automaker’s EV plans during a slide presentation earlier this year.

The presentation showed six different Volvo electric vehicles. The models included the XC40 and C40 Recharge, the flagship EX90, a souped-up EX90 Excellence, a small SUV (presumably the EX30), and an electric minivan.

Volvo publicly announced the electric minivan is coming soon for the first time on Thursday. The EX90 premium multipurpose vehicle, or minivan, will be more than a way to get from point A to B.

The new EM90, according to Volvo, “is designed for you to make the most of the time spent in the car, like a Scandinavian living room on the move.”

Volvo’s electric EM90 will make its official global debut on November 12, 2023. Pre-orders will begin the same day for customers in China. You can watch the teaser video below.

Volvo teases its first electric minivan, the EM90 (Source: Volvo)

What to expect from Volvo’s first electric minivan

With Volvo under the Geely umbrella of brands, alongside ZEEKR, Polestar, and others, the EM90 will likely be based on the ZEEKR 009 MPV.

The 009 catches the eye with its boxy design, unique intelligent grille, and Fountain of Life interactive front face with 154 LED lights.

ZEEKR 009 electric minivan (Source: ZEEKR)

Based on the Geely Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, the 009 is available in two versions. Buyers can choose from a 116 kWh battery pack with 436 miles (700 km) range, or they can opt for the 140 kWh battery with up to 510 miles (822 km) range.

The MPV’s AWD dual-motor powertrain supplies 536 hp and 505 lb-ft of max torque, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in an impressive 4.5 seconds. (Not bad for a massive minivan.)

ZEEKR 009 interior (Source: ZEEKR)

Inside is “designed like a Penthouse” with massaging captain chairs in the second row, premium material, five screens (including a 15.4-inch touchscreen on the dashboard), a 10.25-inch screen for the gauge cluster, and a 15.6-inch ceiling-mounted screen in the second row.

ZEEKR 009 second row captains chairs (Source: ZEEKR)

The ZEEKR 009 is also loaded with the latest in safety and connectivity tech, including ZEEKR OS and advanced computing and sensing hardware.

More information is expected to be revealed over the next few months leading up to Volvo’s first electric minivan’s official debut in November. Check back for more info. We’ll keep you updated with the latest.