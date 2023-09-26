Honda’s new electric sports car will debut next month, hinting at an NSX successor EV

At the Japan Mobility Show next month, Honda will showcase several new products and tech, including a new electric sports car that will headline the booth.

The new electric sports car will “enable the driver to experience the pure joy of driving,” according to Honda.

Although the automaker was light on the details behind the project, it claims the concept will represent “Honda’s continuous pursuit of the joy of driving” while embodying Honda’s universal sports mindset and distinctive characteristics.

Also ready to make an appearance at the booth is Honda’s SUSTAINA-C Concept and Pocket Concept, designed to use limited resources.

Both models are made of recycled and reused acrylic resin with the idea of “resource circulation” for environmental sustainability and future mobility freedom.

Other EV products set to make their world debut include the Honda CI-MEV. The two-seat, four-wheel mini EV uses Honda’s cooperative intelligence (CI) and automated driving for last-mile deliveries and areas with limited mobility options.

SUSTAINA-C Concept (Source: Honda) Pocket Concept (Source: Honda)

A prototype of Honda’s new commercial-use mini EV with a portable external power output device, Power Exporter e: 6000, will also be displayed.

Honda CI-MEV (Source: Honda)

Honda to unveil new electric sports car

Honda revealed plans to launch 30 new EV models globally by the end of the decade, including at least two electric sports cars.

One will be a specialty model, while the other will be a flagship. Speculation suggests one of the models will be an NSX, a two-seater sports coupe (An Acura model in North America), with the other being a GT.

Honda electric sports car concepts (Source: Honda)

Honda teased the upcoming electric sports cars under wraps, showing a low-profile vehicle with a similar body design to the NSX.

According to the British automotive magazine Car, Honda’s EV performance car will ride on the automaker e:n platform, featured in its e:Ny1 electric SUV.

Honda e:Ny1 (Source: Honda)

The EV could also wear the Type R badge, as Honda’s technical consultant, Kotaro Yamamoto, said, “Type R stands for racing. It’s a pleasure transported. An electric car can deliver this, and a Type R is not obliged to use a combustion engine. Even in a fully electric society, there will still be Type Rs delivering ultimate driving pleasure.”

Other than that, Honda is keeping the details under wraps. We’ll learn more about the electric performance car next month.

The electric sports car will make its world debut at the Japan Mobility Show, running from October 28 to November 5, 2023. Media days will be October 25-26.