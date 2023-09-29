 Skip to main content

Rivian R1T transformed into an Apocalypse-ready 850 HP off-road beast

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 29 2023 - 9:40 am PT
0 Comments
Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse

Championed as the Apocalypse Nirvana, this Rivian R1T has been converted into an all-electric off-road beast. With 850 HP and a complete Kevlar paint job, the Nirvana looks ready to tackle any terrain.

“This is a badass truck, it’s time it looks and acts like one,” said Joseph Ghattas, founder and CEO of Apocalypse Manufacturing and its sister company, SoFlo Customs.

The Rivian R1T is already an “adventure vehicle” with 14.9″ of ground clearance the ability to drive through 3 feet of water and rock crawl a 100% grade. All with the acceleration and handling of a sports car.

Meanwhile, Apocalypse Manufacturing took the Rivian R1T and converted it into a high-tech, all-electric beast.

Apocalypse is known for creating custom off-road vehicles, including Jeep, Ford Bronco, and Ram Trucks, but this is their most ambitious project to date.

This is the first time the company has worked with a Rivian vehicle. The Nirvana is a true off-road warrior, boasting 850 HP, 11,000 lbs of towing, and a 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds.

Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse
Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse
Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse
Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse
Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse

Apocalypse decks out Rivian R1T for off-roading

The electric truck features a fully custom, handcrafted body design with a full Kevlar paint job to protect it from the elements (which also would come in handy during an Apocolypse).

It includes a custom computer-controlled suspension and torque vectoring for improved traction, stability, and cornering.

Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse
Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse
Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse
Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse

The custom Rivian R1T from Apocalypse features 38″x 15.5″ tires mounted on 20″x 12″ SFJ wheels, a hand-made roll cage and sidesteps, and front and rear skid plates for added protection.

Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse
Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse
Rivian-R1T-Apocalypse

The interior features Rivian’s modern touch with large landscape-style screens and an added rear HVAC touchscreen.

At 81″ tall, 91″ wide, and 214″ long, the Nirvana sits taller than the Rivian R1T by 3″, is wider by 12″, and is slightly more compact at 217″ length.

Ghattas said he had “apprehensions” about tackling the project but “fell in love with the vehicle” when he sat behind the steering wheel.

He added

It’s fast, with raging power and teeth-clenching torque, so really, I wanted to give it the look it deserved to match the powerplant. Make it big, with a lift that works with the original equipment provided, so that’s what we did and I feel this vehicle represents our dedication to redefining the concept of luxury off-road super trucks.

You can learn more about Apocalypse manufacturing and the custom Rivian “Nirvana” EV by visiting their website.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Rivian R1T

Rivian R1T

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising