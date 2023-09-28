The electric motorcycle so expensive you have to prove you’re rich to test ride it

Public test rides have now opened for one of the most expensive electric motorcycles in the world, the Arc Vector. The only problem is you and I probably don’t have deep enough pockets to get on the list for test rides any time soon.

The Arc Vector is custom built for each rider and starts at around US $128,000 for the basic, entry-level version.

The company recently announced the commencement of a test riding program in the US and the UK, though it’s not open to just anyone. Prospective riders reportedly have to demonstrate the ability to purchase one and provide “proof of their riding background” before that side stand flips up.

The former likely helps keep out the lookie-loos while the latter presumably ensures some rich dudes trying to buy back their youth don’t lay one down in the process.

Considering the performance the Arc Vector offers, that’s probably a good thing. The bike is capable of a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration of 3.2 seconds. Forget that a $15,500 LiveWire S2 Del Mar can do it in 3.1 seconds – that’s quick any which way you slice it.

There’s a lot more to the bike than just speed off the line. It also fast-charges in just 40 minutes and shows off a fascinating design.

The carbon-fiber monocoque construction gives the bike a futuristic cafe racer profile and allows the battery case to become a structural member, doing away with a traditional frame.

The front swingarm suspension in place of traditional telescopic forks and the resulting hub-center steering also add to the unique design of the bike. It’s a setup we rarely see outside of concept motorcycles.

A 95 kW (127 hp) electric motor powers the Arc Vector, helping it reach an electronically limited top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph).

The 16.8 kWh battery pack can provide a range of up to 322 km (200 miles) for urban riding or 200 km (120 miles) on the highway. Arc says that the official NEDC cycle urban range, which is the overly optimistic range that many companies report, is actually higher at 582 km (362 miles).

The bike is also designed to operate with a “human machine interface” that includes a tech-embedded jacket to provide haptic feedback warnings as well as a special heads-up display (HUD) helmet allowing the rider to keep their eyes on the road while still seeing pertinent information.

The Arc Vector originally debuted in 2018, before financial hurdles looked ready to sunset the company.

But a second wind (and additional funding) kept Arc afloat, and the company announced earlier this year that it was preparing for deliveries.

More recently, a celebrity endorsement from Ryan Reynolds drew unprecedented interest in Arc, who has rushed to meet the surge of inquiries.

Will you be adding your name to the test ride list anytime soon? If so, let us know in the comments section below, along with your mother’s maiden name and the name of your first pet.