Quick Charge Podcast: September 27, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla looms large over UAW strike
- Tesla (TSLA) Q3 delivery expectations are all over the place
- Tesla expands Magic Dock Superchargers for non-Tesla electric cars in the US
- Hands-off with the first true hands-free car in the US, and it’s not Tesla
- Kia says flagship EV9 electric SUV starts at $54,900 as an industry “Wake-up call”
- Rivian CEO does not see customer overlap with Tesla’s Cybertruck, but happy it exists
- Lucid (LCID) just became the first EV maker to open a manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments