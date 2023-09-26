Ride1Up’s original Prodigy e-bike hits $1,895, Anker SOLIX power station first discount, more

Ride1Up just launched its new V2 e-bike, but you can score the original Prodigy e-bike at $1,895. It’s being joined by the first discount on Anker’s just-released SOLIX C1000 power station at $749, as well as Hover-1’s Night Owl folding e-scooter at $610 off. Just don’t forget that we’re also tracking a massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Save on Ride1Up’s original Prodigy at $1,895

Ride1Up just launched its new Prodigy V2 e-bike this morning. Stepping up to compete in the world of higher-end e-bikes, this model makes some adjustments that not every rider may appreciate. Clocking in with a more affordable price tag, the original Ride1Up Prodigy e-bike now sells for $1,895 shipped. It’s down from the usual $2,295 MSRP, marking one of the first chances to score it below $2,000. This is $400 off and clocking in at $200 below our previous mention. Dive into our hands-on review.

The Ride1Up Progidy e-bike arrives with Class 3 speeds that can hit up to 28 MPH with pedal assisted riding. There’s an up to 50-mile range to pair with a 90nm torque motor, lightweight strep-through frame, and everything else that makes the $400 price cut an even better buy.

But compared to the new version, there’s a lot of similarities. You’re looking at a 504Wh battery on both, with the same range. The new V2 version is a bit heavier – 8 pounds to be exact – while sporting the same Shimano Alivio transmission with nine speeds as the original. Justifying the price increase to $2,395 a bit more, there’s a continuous variable transmission option, as well as included front suspension, fenders, and a rear rack that’s standard on the baseline model. We fully break down the new release for a better idea of what to expect.

Anker’s just-released SOLIX C1000 power station sees first discount

Amazon is offering the new Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station for $749, after clipping the on-page $250 off coupon. Today’s deal marks the first day that this power station has become available for general retail purchase on Amazon, and is the first official discount since its pre-order announcement a few weeks ago. You’ll also be eligible to receive one free Anker SOLIX PS30 solar panel with your purchase by either clicking “add both to cart” or using the promo code ANKERSOLIX at checkout, valued at $80. All-in-all, this deal gives you a total $330 in savings.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average”, this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes, and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar panel. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one car port, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets – it is able to power 99% of appliances.

Save $610 on Hover-1’s Night Owl folding e-scooter

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $1,190.06 shipped. With a regular price tag of $1,800, we have only seen this price drop below $1,300 three times before. Today’s 34% discount comes in as the third lowest price that we have tracked and gives you a total of $610 in savings. It even beats out the manufacturer’s own website, where this scooter is currently selling for the full $1,800. Equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V 18Ah battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path. With its touchscreen display, you’ll be able to keep track of your speed, battery level, terrain mode, and more.

