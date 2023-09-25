Juiced fall e-bike sale up to $900 off, Greenworks electric pressure washer, more

A new fall sale has gone live on a collection of popular Juiced e-bikes. With as much as $900 off select models that we’ve walked away impressed by here at Electrek, the savings all start at $999. There’s also this Greenworks 3000 PSI electric pressure washer at $320 to go alongside Rad Power’s 10% off sitewide e-bike sale. Just don’t forget that we’re also tracking a massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Juiced takes up to $900 off popular e-bikes

Juiced Bikes has launched its annual closeout sale and is now marking down a collection of e-bikes to make room for new options in 2024, most prominently focusing on yellow models, like the Ripcurrent S Step-Through, which is being discontinued, on sale at $1,499 shipped. With discounts landing at up to $900 off, you’ll be able to cruise into fall at some of the best prices of the year. Shipping is currently free across all the brand’s e-bikes, with savings automatically being applied at checkout – no coupons or promo codes needed. You can shop the entire catalog of Juiced Bikes e-bikes that are eligible for savings right here, or you can head below. We have reviewed many of these e-bikes on Electrek in the past, like the headlining RipCurrent S Step-Through e-bike, if you’re looking for more insight.

Greenworks 3000 PSI electric pressure washer hits $320

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 3000 PSI TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer for $320. After not seeing more than a few discounts in 2022, this electric pressure washer has spent most of this year regularly bouncing between its all-time low of $315 from December to its list price of $450. It only matched its lowest markdown once, back in July, with today’s 29% off deal landing only $5 above it for the second-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 14A TruBrushless motor that generates 3,000 PSI and 2.0 GPM. It features a wide array of accessories: one turbo nozzle, one soap nozzle, one high pressure nozzle, one medium pressure nozzle, and one low pressure nozzle – it even has on-board space for all these nozzles for easy storage, convenient transportation, and quicker applications.

Rad Power launches first-ever 10% off sitewide e-bike sale

Rad Power today is launching one of its first-ever sitewide sales. It’s the very first according to the company, and by our account it is certainly the first time Rad Power has ever taken 10% off everything it sells. Headlined of course by its popular e-bikes, you’ll also be able to save on accessories, too. Shipping is free across the board, and the savings will automatically be applied at checkout – no code needed. You can shop the entire catalog of Rad Power e-bikes right here that are eligible for the savings, or just head below to check out our favorites.

Top picks from the Rad Power sitewide sale:

