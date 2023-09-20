 Skip to main content

Tesla adds Model 3 Performance giveaway to referral program to boost incentives

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Sep 20 2023 - 7:31 am PT
10 Comments

Tesla has added a Model 3 Performance sweepstakes to its referral program in order to boost incentives at the end of the quarter.

After relaunching its owner’s referral program earlier this year, Tesla has been gradually updating it.

Referrers and buyers earn credits when referring buyers and when the buyers use referral links. Those Tesla credits can be redeemed for free Supercharger miles, items in its online store, and entries in a Cybertruck raffle.

Over the last few months, Tesla has adjusted the rewards on both sides. It used the program to offer more discounts and benefits to new buyers, and it has increased and decreased the number of credits referrers get per referral.

The automaker has also gradually added new awards that can be acquired by exchanging credits.

The most notable one has been an invite to the upcoming Cybertruck delivery event. Last week, we reported on Tesla adding factory tours as awards.

Now Tesla has added a new “Model 3 Performance Sweepstakes” in the referral program:

Tesla was already offering a Cybertruck sweepstakes for 500 credits per entry. With the release of the Model 3 Performance Sweepstakes, which is 1,000 credits per entry, Tesla has also doubled the credit cost for Cybertruck entries.

Unlike with the Cybertruck sweepstakes, Tesla gives a date for the drawing of the Model 3 – October 6.

It’s unclear if it will be a new Model 3 Highland, which is not yet available in the US, but it doesn’t look like it based on the picture.

Electrek’s Take

Tesla appears to be boosting incentives at the end of the quarter. The Cybertruck sweepstakes might not have been as successful since it’s not in production yet.

While it is about to be in production, it is still seen as vaporware for me.

The Model 3 Performance is more tangible.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger