Tesla offers factory tours as new referral award

Tesla production at Gigafactory Texas (Source: Tesla)

Tesla has added factory tours, a perk it used to offer to all owners long ago, as a new award in its owner referral program.

After an extended pause, Tesla relaunched its owner’s referral program earlier this year.

Referrers and buyers earn credits when referring buyers and buyers using referral links. Those Tesla credits can be redeemed for free Supercharger miles, items in its online store, and entries in a Cybertruck raffle.

Over the last few months, Tesla has adjusted the rewards on both sides. It used the program to offer more discounts and benefits to new buyers and has adjusted up and down the number of credits referrers get per referral.

The automaker has also gradually added new awards that can be acquired by exchanging credits.

The most notable one has been an invite to the upcoming Cybertruck delivery event.

Now Tesla has added a new ‘Factory Tour” award available at both Fremont factory and Gigafactory Texas:

Tesla used to have a team specifically to arrange tours at Fremont factory for owners. I took advantage of this myself, and I’m glad I did, but the automaker eventually discontinued the program.

The tour of Gigafactory Texas is already shown as “out of stock” despite launching overnight, but Tesla says that it will eventually add more tours later.