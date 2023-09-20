Ryder deploys first of 4,000 BrightDrop electric vans into its rental fleet across these 4 cities

Close to six months after announcing a massive order from GM’s BrightDrop, logistics and vehicle rental specialist Ryder is deploying its first batch of electric vans across the US. The deployment kicks off Ryder’s process in adding 4,000 BrightDrop EVs to its fleet over the next two years.

Ryder System, Inc. ($R) is a logistics and transportation company whose vast fleet of commercial vehicles you’ve probably seen on roads somewhere in North America. In addition to warehouse and distribution, last-mile deliveries, and freight brokerage, Ryder offers commercial vehicle rentals and leasing.

The company currently manages a fleet of 260,000 commercial vehicles, providing services in the US, Canada, and Mexico. As GM’s all-electric, last-mile delivery unit, BrightDrop too is a US-based company, although its electric vans are currently built at GM’s CAMI facility in Ingersoll, Ontario.

BrightDrop has since delivered its Zevo 600 vans to customers in Canada like FedEx Express and most recently expanded to Mexico as well. This past April, BrightDrop gained another huge commercial customer in Ryder, who committed to an order of 4,000 electric vans.

Today, the first of those commercial vehicles have gone into operation across four major metropolitan areas in the US and are now available to rent.

Credit: Ryder System, Inc.

BrightDrop’s electric vans now available to rent from Ryder

According to an update from Ryder, its first wave of BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vans have been deployed across its rental fleet, kicking off its order of 200 EVs ordered this year. Ryder and BrightDrop are not currently sharing how many vans have gone into operation, but it is a welcomes step toward deploying all 4,000 on order by the end of 2025.

The Ryder branded Zevo 600s seen above are now available for rent in Santa Fe Springs, California, Hayward, California, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Long Island City, New York. To familiarize local customers with its newly acquired commercial EV technology, Ryder has hosted a series of “Ride and Drive” events featuring the BrightDrop electric vans and charger piles from ChargePoint.

The Zevo 600 offers a range up to 250 miles on a single charge and can deliver a payload capacity between 1,460 and 2,450 lbs. Its cargo capacity is 615 cubic feet. The electric vans will operate as part of transportation specialist’s RyderElectric+ service, which offers customers a turnkey solution to go all-electric, providing advisors, vehicles, charging infrastructure, and maintenance for one price. Ryder’s president of fleet management solutions, Tom Haven’s spoke to today’s EV milestone for the company:

Working with companies such as BrightDrop keeps Ryder at the forefront of identifying and testing advanced and emerging vehicle technology, and we’re excited to incorporate these new EVs into our fleet. Through our partnerships with technology providers and equipment manufacturers, Ryder can offer commercial fleet management solutions that drive sustainability and operational goals for our customers.

Ryder has already laid out a five phase plan to eventually electrify its entire fleet and moves a step closer with this first electric van delivery from BrightDrop. With thousands more EVs due to arrive from CAMI through 2025, we are sure to see a lot more Zevo 600s wrapped in Ryder red hitting rental lots soon… as long as GM can keep up with production, that is.