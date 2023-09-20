Aventon’s new Abound cargo e-bike hits $1,799, Greenworks electric pressure washers from $60, more

The first discount on Aventon’s new Abound cargo e-bike is headlining all of today’s best deals. It clocks in at $400 off, hitting $1,799 to go alongside Greenworks electric pressure washers from $60. You can also cruise around on a new all-time low on the Hover-1 Pro Boss electric scooter. But if that doesn’t fit your EV needs, we’re also tracking a massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Aventon’s new Abound cargo e-bike hits $1,799

Back at the beginning of the year, Aventon released its all new cargo e-bike, and today we’re seeing one of the first chances to save. The new Abound e-bike normally sells for $2,199, but has now dropped down to $1,799 shipped. This is the very first opportunity for you to save some money on this high-quality addition to the growing pool of cargo e-bikes being brought to market. Equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor that can reach top speeds of 20 MPH, and a 720Wh integrated-battery capacity that gives you up to 50 miles on a single charge, this e-bike makes getting around with the goods that much easier. It features a throttle on-demand with four levels of pedal assistance to minimize the amount of energy you use, while the torque sensor is able to recognize your output and match it for superior amplification. It comes with a wide array of accessories like the backlit LCD display, front and rear fenders to protect you from the elements, and a rear rack with up to 143 pounds of weight capacity.

Save up to 36% on Greenworks electric pressure washers

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 2000 PSI Pressure Washer for $160. Down from $200, this 20% discount is the fourth lowest price we have tracked, and the second-lowest of the year. It comes in $32 above the current going used rate. Offering up 2,000 PSI alongside a flow rate of 1.2 GPM, this is an efficient 14A pressure washer designed for residential applications and medium-project duties like cleaning patio furniture, grills, walkways, and vehicles. The motor is able to start up with a push of a button, and automatically shuts off when the spray wand is not engaged. It comes equipped with an on-board soap tank that allows you to switch from pressure washing to using cleaning detergents by changing to the soap tip on the spray wand. Plus, more from $60.

Fall joyrides await on the Hover-1 Pro Boss electric scooter

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Pro Boss Foldable Electric Scooter for $598. Down from $800, this 25% discount is the fourth markdown that we have tracked, giving you $202 in savings. It comes in $23 under our previous mention, marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and 36V lithium-ion battery, this scooter is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH with a 24 mile range on a single charge. It features a premium LED display to indicate your speed, mode, battery level, and miles travelled, and even comes app-enabled to track your ride, pinpoint locations, or adjust the scooter’s settings. Its foldable design ensures storage convenience at home or at your next destination.

