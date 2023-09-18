ROAM introduces the Move all-electric shuttle bus, the first of its kind built entirely in Kenya

Kenyan electric mobility company ROAM is celebrating its latest milestone in Africa today, as it has launched its latest product – an all-electric shuttle bus called the Move. ROAM’s lineup of electric vehicles continues to grow as the innovative company continues to decarbonize the roads of Kenya and beyond.

ROAM is a proud Kenyan company with Swedish roots, celebrating five years since its original inception. In that short time, the company has been developing, designing, and manufacturing all-electric motorcycles and buses, plus clever fast-charging technologies to support them.

In addition to originally converting mining and safari SUVs to all-electric models, ROAM offered EV-converted versions of combustion transit buses to routes in Africa. However, in January 2022, it introduced the first iteration of its own purpose-built electric bus.

By August of last year, ROAM was celebrating the official launch of its first all-electric mass transit bus, the Rapid. It features priority seats for elders and people with limited mobility, extended legroom, and designated areas for wheelchairs, in addition to a low-floor entry for easier commuter access.

Today, ROAM is introducing a new electric bus to its lineup, offering even more options for Kenya to reduce noise and air pollution. Meet the ROAM Move.

ROAM’s latest electric bus can go 200 km on a charge

The company shared details of the ROAM Move model today, touting its status as the first Kenyan company to deliver a fully electric bus designed and assembled locally. The Move is equipped with a 170 kWh battery pack, enabling it to travel 200 km (124 miles) on a single charge – more than enough range to deliver uninterrupted service throughout the day.

If and when the bus does need replenishing, ROAM said it can be fully recharged in under two hours on a DC fast charger. Its creators state the new Move was specifically designed with Kenyan passengers in mind. Its interior can accommodate 51 people and offers ergonomic seating and spacious aisles.

On top of everything, ROAM’s highest achievement may be the fact that it’s introducing yet another viable option for local mass transit that boasts zero emissions and limits noise pollution, a serious issue in the crowded urban areas of Kenya. ROAM sales executive Dennis Wakaba elaborated:

We are thrilled to introduce ‘The ROAM Move,’ Kenya’s very own electric shuttle bus. This achievement aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering sustainable transportation solutions that make a positive impact on our environment and our communities. The launch of this electric shuttle bus represents not only a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability but also a testament to the talent and potential within Kenya’s manufacturing industry.

Looking ahead, ROAM will continue to manufacture and roll out its Air electric motorcycles from its new headquarters in East Africa while simultaneously manufacturing the Rapid and Move electric buses at a separate facility with a production partner.