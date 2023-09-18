Quick Charge Podcast: September 18, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk: Turkey is among the most important candidates for next Tesla factory
- Tesla and Saudi Arabia in talks for EV factory with cobalt from DRC on the line, says report (Musk denies)
- Hyundai sets sights on Saudi Arabian EV plant to spearhead Middle Eastern rollout
- Tesla announces it produced its 5 millionth electric car
- Tesla offers factory tours as new referral award
- Tesla battery longevity is better in colder climates, new study shows
- Musk wanted to use Tesla cameras to spy on drivers and win autopilot lawsuits
- Tesla might have 2 million Cybertruck reservations, tally says
- Volkswagen to stop EV production at German plant where ID.3 models are built
- VinFast’s (VFS) EV deliveries grew over 400% in Q2, but there’s a caveat
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments