Tesla announces it produced its 5 millionth electric car

Tesla has announced that it has produced its 5 millionth electric car this week – a milestone that many nayswyers thought impossible not so long ago.

I’ve been reporting on Tesla long enough to remember the days where most people in the auto industry thought Tesla would never be more than a niche manufacturer, and that was those who thought it would survive. Many didn’t.

The road wasn’t easy, but the automaker eventually built its first million electric vehicles; Tesla achieved that milestone in early 2020.

It took Tesla 12 years of operations to build its first million vehicles.

In the last 3 years since achieving the milestone, it built 4 million more.

Today, Tesla announced that it produced its 5 millionth car:

This week, we produced our 5 millionth car—thank you Tesla owners for your ongoing support! — Tesla (@Tesla) September 16, 2023

Tesla made the announcement just 6 months after announcing it built its 4 millionth electric car.

Prior to that, it took the automaker 7 months between its 3 millionth and 4th millionth electric cars.

Here’s how Tesla currently lists its annual installed production capacity:

Region Model Capacity Status California Model S / Model X 100,000 Production Model 3 / Model Y 550,000 Production Shanghai Model 3 / Model Y >750,000 Production Berlin Model Y 375,000 Production Texas Model Y >250,000 Production Cybertruck – Tooling Nevada Tesla Semi – Pilot production Various Next Gen Platform – In development TBD Roadster – In development

The automaker has warned that its production would actually go down a bit in Q3 because of factory upgrades, like a short shutdown at Gigafactory Shanghai to produce the new Model 3.

But the automaker is also soon going to add to that capacity column with Cybertruck production starting soon.