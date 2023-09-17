 Skip to main content

Tesla announces it produced its 5 millionth electric car

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Sep 17 2023 - 5:44 am PT
1 Comment
tesla family photo

Tesla has announced that it has produced its 5 millionth electric car this week – a milestone that many nayswyers thought impossible not so long ago.

I’ve been reporting on Tesla long enough to remember the days where most people in the auto industry thought Tesla would never be more than a niche manufacturer, and that was those who thought it would survive. Many didn’t.

The road wasn’t easy, but the automaker eventually built its first million electric vehicles; Tesla achieved that milestone in early 2020.

It took Tesla 12 years of operations to build its first million vehicles.

In the last 3 years since achieving the milestone, it built 4 million more.

Today, Tesla announced that it produced its 5 millionth car:

Tesla made the announcement just 6 months after announcing it built its 4 millionth electric car.

Prior to that, it took the automaker 7 months between its 3 millionth and 4th millionth electric cars.

Here’s how Tesla currently lists its annual installed production capacity:

RegionModelCapacityStatus
CaliforniaModel S / Model X100,000Production
Model 3 / Model Y550,000Production
ShanghaiModel 3 / Model Y>750,000Production
BerlinModel Y375,000Production
TexasModel Y>250,000Production
CybertruckTooling
NevadaTesla SemiPilot production
VariousNext Gen PlatformIn development
TBDRoadsterIn development

The automaker has warned that its production would actually go down a bit in Q3 because of factory upgrades, like a short shutdown at Gigafactory Shanghai to produce the new Model 3.

But the automaker is also soon going to add to that capacity column with Cybertruck production starting soon.

