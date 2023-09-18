Greenworks 8-inch electric pole saw hits $150, Schwinn e-bike $773 off, more

Today’s fresh batch of green deals are now live with one of the best prices to date on this Greenworks 8-inch cordless electric pole saw at $150. It comes joined by a massive $773 discount on Schwinn’s Kettle Valley e-bike, as well. Not to mention this ongoing launch discount on the just-announced Juiced Scorpion X2 at $1,499. But if that doesn’t suit your EV needs, just don’t forget about our usual massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Greenworks 8-inch cordless electric pole saw gets branches in order

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw for $149.99 shipped. Down from $187, with a list price of $180, it has averaged $182 throughout most of the summer with significant price cuts on occasion – the previous of which having been in July. This $37 discount is the second-lowest of the year, and comes in $36 above the all-time low from April 2022. With a 40V brushless motor and 2.0Ah battery, this pole saw gives you up to 50 cuts per charge. It is equipped with an adjustable 8-inch bar and chain that stays lubricated for prolonged life thanks to its built-in auto-oiler. Its extendable aluminum 3-piece shaft offers up to nine additional feet for a maximum reach of 11 feet (including the saw). A charger is also included along with the pole saw and battery.

Travel 45 miles on Schwinn’s Kettle Valley e-bike

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Kettle Valley Electric Bike for $927.11 shipped. That’s down from the usual $1,700 price tag in order to mark one of the best discounts ever. It’s been dropping a bit since our original mention, now arriving with a total of $773 in savings attached. This comfortably designed e-bike is great for commuting and cruising around your neighborhood, with its 375W battery able to sustain travel for up to 45 miles and its 250W pedal assist hub drive motor giving you an extra boost whenever you need it. Featuring a 7-speed twist shifter with derailleur that provides smooth gear shifts, mechanical disc brakes to deliver fast-acting stopping power, and a low step-through frame for riders 64-inches to 74-inches tall. It easily recharges with a standard household outlet, ensuring its never without juice.

Juiced debuts new Scorpion X2 e-bike at $400 off

Juiced Bikes today is launching the new Scorpion X2 e-bike. We detailed everything you need to know about the upcoming EV over at Electrek, but didn’t mention that the Juiced Scorpion X2 is arriving with a limited-time price cut. Ahead of shipping at the end of September, you can now pre-order the new e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,899, today’s offer arrives with $400 in savings attached on an all-new electric ride. It’s of course the first discount since launching today, and a new all-time low.

The new Scorpion X2 from Juiced Bikes arrives as a second-generation version of the original HyperScorpion. Now back and better than ever, the brand’s latest electric experience packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design with a 15.6Ah battery. That enables up to 28 MPH top speeds, as well as over 55 miles of range. New this time are all-terrain knobby tires for smoother off-road rides, as well as other inclusions like front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a slick 7-speed transmission, front and rear fenders, and a 2,000-lumen headlight. Of course, that’s all with a $400 discount attached, too.

