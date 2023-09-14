Aventon’s top-class Level.2 commuter e-bike now $250 off, Bosch electric water heater $160, more

One of our favorite commuter e-bikes is seeing a rare discount today, as the Aventon Level.2 lands at $1,699. That’s joined by a chance to save on Bosch’s Tronic 4000 electric tankless water heater at $160, as well as some other gear for your electric tool shed. Not to mention this ongoing launch discount on the just-announced Juiced Scorpion X2 at $1,499. But if that doesn’t suit your EV needs, just don’t forget about our usual massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Aventon’s top-class Level.2 e-bike on sale

Fall has seen quite a few notable discounts go live on e-bikes, and today we’re now seeing one of our favorite releases join in on the action. The Aventon Level.2 Communter e-bike is now down to $1,699 shipped for one of the first times. It’s dropping from the usual $1,799 price tag to deliver an extra $100 in savings and an all-around rare discount on what we called a “top-class commuter electric bike” in our review. This originally retailed $1,949, with today’s offer amounting to a total of $250.

Featuring a 500W rear hub motor, this e-bike can handle 20 MPH top speeds with throttle control, or as much as 28 MPH speeds when you pedal along. It can travel for 27 miles per charge from the former stat, with as much as 53 miles per charge when you’re assisting the motor. It has an aluminum frame with onboard LCD display and a rear storage rack. We break down the full experience in our review, too.

Bosch’s Tronic 4000 electric tankless water heater falls to $160

Amazon is offering the Bosch Thermotechnology Tronic 4000 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $160. For the entirety of the summer, the price has plateaued at $250, with this today’s deal being a sudden and steep 36% fall. This discount currently sits $8 under the going used rate, and marks a new all-time low. This 9.5kW under-sink tankless water heater is designed to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water to one or more sinks. It can be installed in a 360 degree orientation, with its 13-inch by 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch size making it easy to fit in tight under-counter spaces, and its low 0.55 GPM activation flow rate, even works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. It boasts a 96% thermal efficiency rate with no standby heat loss, saving you time, water, and money.

Greenworks’ 40V dethatcher and scarifier ends summer with $254 discount

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 2-In-1 Electric Dethatcher and Scarifier for $389.99 shipped. This device has been dropping in price since July’s peak of $1,072, having just steeply fallen from $644. This 39% discount is the third-lowest price of 2023 and the lowest of the summer that we have tracked, being beaten out by discounts with only a $15 difference. It currently sits $46 below the current going used rate. Have you been absent or behind with your yard’s upkeep this year? Is your lawn developing far more thatch then you ever intended?

Well, this deal on the specialized 2-in-1 dethatcher and scarifier is a perfect opportunity to fix those mistakes just in time before fall’s cool season officially moves in. Equipped with a 5.0 Ah 40V battery that gives you up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, along with this device’s 14-inch wide dethatching path, you’ll be able to complete the task at hand faster and more efficiently. It also features a 5-position depth adjustment from minus 1/2-inch to plus 1/5-inch for scarifying, and minus 1/10-inch to plus 3/4-inch for dethatching.

Juiced debuts new Scorpion X2 e-bike at $400 off

Juiced Bikes today is launching the new Scorpion X2 e-bike. We detailed everything you need to know about the upcoming EV over at Electrek, but didn’t mention that the Juiced Scorpion X2 is arriving with a limited-time price cut. Ahead of shipping at the end of September, you can now pre-order the new e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,899, today’s offer arrives with $400 in savings attached on an all-new electric ride. It’s of course the first discount since launching today, and a new all-time low.

The new Scorpion X2 from Juiced Bikes arrives as a second-generation version of the original HyperScorpion. Now back and better than ever, the brand’s latest electric experience packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design with a 15.6Ah battery. That enables up to 28 MPH top speeds, as well as over 55 miles of range. New this time are all-terrain knobby tires for smoother off-road rides, as well as other inclusions like front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a slick 7-speed transmission, front and rear fenders, and a 2,000-lumen headlight. Of course, that’s all with a $400 discount attached, too.

Other new Green Deals landing this week

