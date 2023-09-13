Hover-1 Altai e-motorcycle sees $1,018 discount, Sun Joe 3-in-1 electric trimmer $193, more

A new all-time low on the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike is headlining all of today’s best discounts at $1,018 off. It’s joined by a versatile 3-in-1 electric tool from Sun Joe that can triple as a leaf blower, hedge trimmer, and pole saw for just $193. Not to mention this ongoing launch discount on the just-announced Juiced Scorpion X2 at $1,499. But if that doesn’t suit your EV needs, just don’t forget about our usual massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike rocks a motorcycle design

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $1,982.19 shipped. Down from $3,000, this 34% discount is the sixth markdown we have tracked since its release last fall. With this deal you’re looking at a total of $1,018 in savings, falling to a new all-time low and coming in $398 under our previous mention back in July. Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge.

It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

Sun Joe’s convertible 3-in-1 electric tool is just $193

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V IONMAX Electric Blower, Hedge Trimmer, and Pole Saw Kit for $193. Down from $229, with average prices sitting above $200, this $36 discount is the lowest markdown we’ve tracked over the summer. This 3-tools-in-1 kit is a versatile addition to your yard and garden-care equipment. Powered by a small but robust 8A motor, you can easily interchange attachments to the 3.7-inch to 5.3-inch telescopic pole to tackle those hard-to-reach jobs around your home. Choose between a 124 MPH blower, an 18-inch hedge trimmer, or an 8-inch multi-angle pole saw that can double as a handheld chainsaw when needed. Also includes two 2.0Ah 24V batteries as well as a dual-port rapid charger.

Juiced debuts new Scorpion X2 e-bike at $400 off

Juiced Bikes today is launching the new Scorpion X2 e-bike. We detailed everything you need to know about the upcoming EV over at Electrek, but didn’t mention that the Juiced Scorpion X2 is arriving with a limited-time price cut. Ahead of shipping at the end of September, you can now pre-order the new e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,899, today’s offer arrives with $400 in savings attached on an all-new electric ride. It’s of course the first discount since launching today, and a new all-time low.

The new Scorpion X2 from Juiced Bikes arrives as a second-generation version of the original HyperScorpion. Now back and better than ever, the brand’s latest electric experience packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design with a 15.6Ah battery. That enables up to 28 MPH top speeds, as well as over 55 miles of range. New this time are all-terrain knobby tires for smoother off-road rides, as well as other inclusions like front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a slick 7-speed transmission, front and rear fenders, and a 2,000-lumen headlight. Of course, that’s all with a $400 discount attached, too.

e-bikes and e-scooters, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.