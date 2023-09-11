Hyundai IONIQ 5 facelift spotted testing in the US with a fresh design update

Hyundai’s fully electric SUV is getting an upgrade. The IONIQ 5 was spotted testing in the US with a fresh facelift… including what’s likely a new interior.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was launched in 2021 as the brand’s first dedicated EV built on its E-GMP platform.

Since then, Hyundai’s electric SUV has climbed to become one of the best-selling EVs in the US, placing seventh overall last year. The IONIQ 5 has gained momentum through 2023, with sales climbing every month through July.

The electric SUV is even attracting a new market for the brand in premium buyers, earning Hyundai recognition for its striking new designs, advanced tech, and efficiency.

However, Hyundai looks to improve the IONIQ 5 further as it looks to solidify its position as the auto industry transitions to electric. Camouflaged models have been spotted overseas, and although not much can be seen, Hyundai is known for its extreme mid-cycle refreshes.

New images of the IONIQ 5 have emerged with a fresh facelift testing in the US for the first time, giving us a better idea of what we can expect.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai IONIQ 5 with a new facelift spotted in the US

Although the images posted by Kindel Auto (via The Korean Car Blog) are still camouflaged, you can see a few distinct updates.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 facelift spotted (Source: Kindel Auto)

From what’s shown, the new IONIQ 5 facelift features a tweaked front bumper to complement a redesigned rear bumper. On the front, the parking sensors are repositioned.

The refreshed model could also receive Hyundai Mobis’ next-gen headlight system that integrates camera sensors and GPS to assist drivers at night.

Hyundai Mobis next-gen headlight system (Source: Hyundai Mobis)

You can see the inside is also camouflaged through the window, suggesting the IONIQ 5 facelift will feature an updated interior design. There is speculation the electric SUV will receive an updated instrument cluster and infotainment system.

It may also include Hyundai Mobis’ new “Parabolic Motion Glove Box,” featured in the Kia EV9. Inspired by an aircraft overhead bin, the compartment offers over 8L capacity, compared to a typical ICE vehicle’s globe box capacity of around 5.5L.

Hyundai Mobis Parabolic Motion Glove Box (Source: Hyundai Mobis)

The powertrain isn’t expected to change significantly compared to current models. However, design enhancements and other upgrades will likely boost efficiency.

Hyundai currently offers the IONIQ 5 with two battery options in the US, 58 kWh, and 77.4 kWh, delivering 220 mi and 303 mi range, respectively.

There’s no word on when Hyundai will launch the IONIQ 5 with a new facelift in the US, but it’s expected to roll out in late 2024. We’ll keep you updated with the latest on the IONIQ 5 refresh.

If you can’t wait for the update, the IONIQ 5 is still an excellent value and one of the best-selling EVs in the US. You can reach out through our link today to find an IONIQ 5 at a great price near you.