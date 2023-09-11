Electric bike maker Cyrusher launches 44 mph electric surfboard

You may remember Cyrusher from several electric bike reviews we’ve performed over the years. As it turns out, e-bikes aren’t the only fast EVs that the company has been working with. Feast your eyes on the new Cyrusher Thunder electric surfboard.

For now we’ll look past the troublesome name (normally thunder is a precursor to leaving the water) and instead focus on the board itself. And that board definitely deserves a second look because it appears to be quite an impressive first attempt at an electric surfboard.

In fact, with a stated top speed of 70 km/h (44 mph), somehow Cyrusher claims to have produced an even higher performance board than the current industry leaders.

The 66-inch (1.68 meter) board uses a jet pump with a 5 kW continuous-rated and 10 kW peak-rated electric motor.

A waterproof 72V and 50Ah battery offers 3.6 kWh of capacity, or what Cyrusher claims is enough for up to 60 minutes of riding time before requiring a two- to three-hour recharge.

Unlike many electric surfboards that have a wireless transmitter for the remote, the Cyrusher Thunder uses a wired remote that doubles as a hand tether to hang on for dear life.

Adjustable foot bindings are included for riders wanting to get more aggressive with their turns and tricks, though casual riders may find it easier to start without them.

The board weighs 18 kg (40 lb.) dry, making it easy to lug from a car down to the water’s edge. Forget the jet-ski trailer; electric surfboards are perhaps the most convenient powered watersports option around.

The battery does add another 22 kg (48.5 lb.) though, meaning the ready-to-go board may be a bit heavy for that last few meters down to the bank.

There’s a handy little stand offered on Cyrusher’s site, though it looks more like a camping stool to me.

Cyrusher has the Thunder listed at US $9,999, marked down from an MSRP of US $11,999.

Compared to many premium electric surfboards, that’s actually a bit of a deal – especially for a board this fast and powerful.

But then again, it begs the question of how an electric bicycle company could produce such a high-performance board like this, and whether or not it will actually live up to its published specs.

I’m willing to put my body on the line though to find out. Cyrusher execs: If you’re reading this, give me an hour or two on the board and let’s see how it rides!

If I can get some splash time on the board, I’ll be sure to come back and let you all know how it went.

In the meantime, enjoy the video below of the last time I found myself on a high-performance electric surfboard in Sweden.