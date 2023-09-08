Volkswagen’s sporty ID.X Performance show car is an all-electric sports limousine

Check out Volkswagen’s AWD vision of an all-electric sports limousine with 550 hp (411 kW), the ID.X Performance. The performance-oriented EV boasts several new design elements, “combining sporty performance with the elegant lines of a limousine.”

Volkswagen will premiere the new show car at the ID. Drivers Club meetup put together by fans in Ticino, Switzerland, today and tomorrow (September 8-9).

Maria Soni Reissfelder, head of marketing and sales for the Volkswagen ID. Family said presenting the new ID.X Performance at the event will enable them to meet up with enthusiasts.

Reissfelder added, “Andreas Reckewerth and his team of engineers have maximized the potential of the MEB in this vehicle, combining sporty performance with the elegant lines of a limousine.”

Reckewerth, head of tech office MEB, and his team based the ID.X Performance EV on Volkswagen’s new flagship ID.7 electric sedan. He explained that “the MEB offers many fantastic possibilities for approaching vehicle development with a great deal of creativity.”

The team wanted to base the show car on the ID.7 while focusing on a performance-oriented upgrade.

Volkswagen ID.X Performance EV (Source: Volkswagen)

Meet the Volkswagen ID.X Performance EV

Volkswagen added several sporty features to boost dynamics. Engineers lowered the sports suspension by 60 mm (2.36 inches) with stiff springs to enhance agility and handling.

Both the front lip spoiler and rear diffusers are designed with carbon. In addition, the rear wing is made of carbon to enhance airflow.

Tinted taillights add to the dynamic appearance while the vehicle sits on 20-inch sports alloy wheels and size 265 racing tires. Red accent lines run along the base of the car, making the black carbon pop.

Volkswagen ID.X Performance interior (Source: Volkswagen)

On the inside, carbon bucket seats and red accents on the steering wheel, doors, and dash further enhance the feel of a high-performance vehicle.

The ID.X Performance EV will feature AWD with a permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear and an asynchronous motor on the front axle.

(Source: Volkswagen)

Meanwhile, the drive torque is controlled by a Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which manages the rear axle differential lock on the vehicle. Users can control the function through the vehicle’s 6.7-inch (17 cm) center console screen.

Volkswagen ID.7 (Source: VW)

Although you won’t be able to get your hands on the sporty electric limo (because it’s just a show car), Volkswagen began ID.7 pre-sales a few days ago in Germany, starting at around $62,000 (€56,995).

The ID.7 is Volkswagen’s flagship electric sedan. The automaker is rolling out the ID.7 Pro in Europe with an 86 kWh battery pack and 435 miles of range. Its North American launch will follow next year, but prices have yet to be finalized.