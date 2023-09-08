BirdBike e-bike drops to $739 alongside Greenworks handheld electric saw at $136, more

This week’s best deals now have the BirdBike e-bike marked down to $739 to go alongside a fresh batch of other offers. You’ll also find one of the first offers on Greenworks’ handheld 24V 6-inch electric pruning saw at $136, which comes joined by a launch discount on the just-announced Juiced Scorpion X2 at $1,499. But if that doesn’t suit your EV needs, just don’t forget about our usual massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

BirdBike e-bike is a great value at $739

Wellbots is now offering the BirdBike A-Frame e-bike for $739 shipped when code NEW10 has been applied at checkout. Down from its original $2,299 price tag, today’s offer is clocking in as one of the best discounts ever. It’s notably $191 under our previous mention, too. The step-through V-frame version is also on sale for the same $739 price tag, too.

This powerful e-bike can reach up to 20 MPH in speed and up to 50 miles in range. It comes with instant boost capabilities when you press its throttle to the handlebar, so you can boost rides and get to your destination faster. The BirdBike eBike also comes with a 500W motor and a high-performance carbon drive train that helps you maintain stability on the road and while keeping your bike in good shape for a time to come.

Greenworks’ handheld 24V 6-inch electric pruning saw now $136

Amazon now offers the Greenworks 24V 6-inch Electric Pruning Saw for $135.99 shipped. Down from $160, you’re looking at 15% in savings alongside one of the first chances to save. It’s the best price we’ve seen since back in June, too. This Greenworks 24V 6-inch electric pruning saw is the perfect addition to your kit for getting bushes, hedges, and branches in check. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to keep your space as well kept as possible this fall, or just want to prepare for winter, this saw sports a 6-inch chain with the 2Ah battery delivering 100 cuts per charge.

Juiced debuts new Scorpion X2 e-bike at $400 off

Juiced Bikes today is launching the new Scorpion X2 e-bike. We detailed everything you need to know about the upcoming EV over at Electrek, but didn’t mention that the Juiced Scorpion X2 is arriving with a limited-time price cut. Ahead of shipping at the end of September, you can now pre-order the new e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,899, today’s offer arrives with $400 in savings attached on an all-new electric ride. It’s of course the first discount since launching today, and a new all-time low.

The new Scorpion X2 from Juiced Bikes arrives as a second-generation version of the original HyperScorpion. Now back and better than ever, the brand’s latest electric experience packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design with a 15.6Ah battery. That enables up to 28 MPH top speeds, as well as over 55 miles of range. New this time are all-terrain knobby tires for smoother off-road rides, as well as other inclusions like front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a slick 7-speed transmission, front and rear fenders, and a 2,000-lumen headlight. Of course, that’s all with a $400 discount attached, too.

