 Skip to main content

Tesla announces production of 2 millionth EV at Giga Shanghai

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Sep 7 2023 - 12:40 am PT
2 Comments

Tesla has announced that Gigafactory Shanghai has produced its 2 millionth electric vehicle – making it the most productive EV factory.

Gigafactory Shanghai is a significant success story for Tesla.

In 2021, CEO Elon Musk disclosed that Gigafactory Shanghai has now surpassed Fremont Factory in production capacity, and Tesla has made the Chinese factory its new main export hub.

That’s despite the factory being quite new.

The factory went from beginning construction in December 2018 to starting production in December 2019.

Within just two years of starting production, it became the biggest/most productive electric vehicle factory in the world by a wide margin.

In August of last year, Tesla announced that the factory produced its 1 millionth vehicle.

Now just 13 months later, the automaker announced that Gigafactory Shanghai has produced 2 million electric vehicles to date:

It took Tesla 33 months to build its first million EVs at Gigafactory Shanghai, but only 13 months to build the second million.

Song Gang, senior director of manufacturing at Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai, acknowledged that Tesla’s impressive production ramp at the factory is partly attributed to its location in Shanghai’s pilot free trade zone:

“The increase in Tesla’s production speed is inseparable from the superior business environment in Shanghai, especially the Lin-gang special area of the Shanghai pilot free trade zone.“

The news confirms that the factory is very close to an annual production capacity of 1 million vehicles, which is unheard of for a factory exclusively producing full-size battery-electric vehicles.

The factory is producing Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

There’s still room to grow, which Tesla is expected to do with the introduction of a next-generation vehicle designed in China.

The vehicle is expected to be cheaper and smaller than anything in the automaker’s current offering.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger