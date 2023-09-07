Quick Charge Podcast: September 7, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Gigafactory Mexico might be coming online way later than expected
- Tesla announces production of 2 millionth EV at Giga Shanghai
- Tesla finally adds a blind spot indicator to the Model 3 Highland
- Cybertruck ‘Release Candidate’ spotted supercharging, shows why we need V4
- Tesla secures deal to deploy 20,000 Universal Wall Connectors at Hilton hotels
- Honda announces deal with Tesla to adopt NACS connector
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) receives Nasdaq determination and now faces stock delisting
- 10,000 Chevy Bolt EUV charging cords recalled over electric shock risk
- Still in the game: A week with the Nissan Ariya
