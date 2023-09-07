10,000 Chevy Bolt EUV charging cords recalled over electric shock risk

General Motors is recalling certain charging cords given to 2022-2023 Chevy Bolt EUV buyers over the risk of being shocked. The recall affects nearly 10,000 charging cables in the US provided as part of a package.

2022-2023 Chevy Bolt EUV charging cords recalled

The charging cables being recalled are supplied by Webasto Charging Systems. In particular, the third-generation Webasto Portable Charging cords, part number 24044913.

GM said in its letter of acknowledgment to the NHTSA that it plans to issue a safety recall as “these charging cords contain incorrect software and may fail to discontinue charging if the ground connection is lost.”

In other words, the software is not compatible with the hardware. As a result, if it loses its ground connection, Bolt EUV drivers run the risk of “a very brief electrical shock.” GM details a 1/40th of a second shock in limited circumstances.

The company produced 10,825 potentially affected vehicles, with 9,423 of them in the US. Vehicles built after September 22, 2022, are not impacted as they were provided updated charging cords.

2023 Chevy Bolt EUV (Source: Chevrolet)

GM dealers will check the charging cords in question, replacing them if needed, free of charge. The company believes only a small percentage of recalled Chevy Bolt EUV vehicles will fail the inspection and need a replacement cord.

Other vehicles under the recall still in inventory will also be inspected. Vehicles that fail to pass inspection will be held until replacement parts are available.

Those who own an impacted Chevy Bolt EUV will be notified of the recall via email. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 16, 2023. You can contact GM customer service at 1-888-988-7267 for more info.

GM’s recall number is N2324073000, while the NHTSA campaign number is 23E065000. The impacted charging cord part number is 24044913.

If you want to check if your EV is part of the recall, you can enter your VIN at https://experience.gm.com/ownercenter/recalls. Or, go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at www.nhtsa.gov.