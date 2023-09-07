Anker PowerCore Reserve camping battery hits $127, Juiced Scorpion X2 $400 off, more

The perfect camping companion has arrived at an even more perfect price. Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh power bank is dropping down to $127.50 in today’s best deals, and comes joined by a launch discount on the just-announced Juiced Scorpion X2 at $1,499. But if that doesn’t suit your EV needs, just don’t forget about our usual massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Save on Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh

Amazon is now offering Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh for $127.49 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $170, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date. This 25% markdown comes within $7 of the all-time low, too. Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering.

The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier. Now it sells for the best price yet, making the package we wrote home about in our launch coverage an even better value.

Juiced debuts new Scorpion X2 e-bike at $400 off

Juiced Bikes today is launching the new Scorpion X2 e-bike. We detailed everything you need to know about the upcoming EV over at Electrek, but didn’t mention that the Juiced Scorpion X2 is arriving with a limited-time price cut. Ahead of shipping at the end of September, you can now pre-order the new e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,899, today’s offer arrives with $400 in savings attached on an all-new electric ride. It’s of course the first discount since launching today, and a new all-time low.

The new Scorpion X2 from Juiced Bikes arrives as a second-generation version of the original HyperScorpion. Now back and better than ever, the brand’s latest electric experience packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design with a 15.6Ah battery. That enables up to 28 MPH top speeds, as well as over 55 miles of range. New this time are all-terrain knobby tires for smoother off-road rides, as well as other inclusions like front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a slick 7-speed transmission, front and rear fenders, and a 2,000-lumen headlight. Of course, that’s all with a $400 discount attached, too.

ALLPOWERS’ Beige R600 power station includes a 200W solar panel

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS BEIGE R600 Solar Generator with SP033 solar panel for $399 shipped, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. This 20% discount is the first we’ve tracked and sets the bar for the current lowest markdown. Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one cigarette lighter, and one wireless charger, this device will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with the included 200W solar panel or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

e-bikes and e-scooters, a summer favorite!

