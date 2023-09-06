Wheel-E Podcast: 68 MPH e-unicycle, college e-bike bans, more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes college e-bike bans, new electric bikes from Specialized and Gazelle, sit-down with Super73, flying with an e-bike, and electric motorcycle that runs on tool batteries, and more.
The Wheel-E podcast returns every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the Wheel-E podcast today:
- Why more college campuses are starting to ban electric bikes
- Super73: Meet the e-bike company that squares love to hate
- Specialized launches 28 MPH Globe Haul LT electric cargo bike with throttle
- Gazelle Eclipse launched as new comfort-trekking electric bike with GPS theft-tracker
- How I flew halfway around the world with an electric bike (legally)
- ‘Unparalleled performance’ shown off in InMotion’s new 68 MPH electric unicycle
- An electric motorcycle that runs on power tool batteries? Meet EGO’s new mini bike
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 1 p.m. ET (or the video after 2 p.m. ET):
