Specialized launches 28 MPH Globe Haul LT electric cargo bike with throttle

Specialized’s dedicated value-oriented utility bike brand Globe has just launched its second model, a fast and powerful long tail cargo e-bike known as the Globe Haul LT.

The Globe Haul LT is the second model in the Haul line after the Haul ST, a short tail cargo bike that fits into a similar class as the RadRunner from Rad Power Bikes.

To continue with the comparison, the Globe Haul LT is Specialized’s answer to the RadWagon, offering a longer cargo e-bike for heavier duty cargo jobs.

The Globe line was developed by Specialized to provide a more budget friendly line of e-bikes that eschewed some of the fancier Specialized bells and whistles in order to offer a more palatable price tag. Riders still get the confidence of a Specialized e-bike (and the bike shop support that comes with it), but can enjoy the direct to consumer model that bargain shoppers more often seek.

While most Specialized bikes are pedal-assist-only affairs, the Globe Haul line is compatible with a hand throttle (sold as an add-on accessory) that allows riders to reach 20 mph (32 km/h) without the need to pedal. Without the throttle, riders can reach that same 20 mph (32 km/h) on pedal assist, or Class 3 operation can enable reaching an ever higher speed of 28 mph (45 km/h).

Speaking of that pedal assist, an included torque sensor makes the pedaling much more comfortable and natural feeling than e-bikes with only a cadence sensor.

The bike rolls on 20″ x 3.5″ tires which are a nice compromise between balloon tires and fat tires. Specialized will probably tell you to use 3.5″ inner tubes, but commonly available 4″ tubes are likely going to fit just fine, too.

In the center of that rear wheel you’ll find the 700W hub motor. It gets powered by a UL-listed 772 Wh battery that boasts a maximum range of 60 miles (96 km). Anyone who plugs in the throttle accessory will certainly find that the range drops without any extra pedaling help, but that’s still a large battery to offer better than average range.

The bike is rated for up to 441 pounds total (200 kg) of gross vehicle weight, with a rear rack load capacity of 176 pounds (80 kg). The rear rack is also MIK compatible, meaning it will work with all of those fun MIK accessories such as various bags, baskets, crates and more. With that much cargo capacity, it’s good to see that the bike uses 4-piston Tektro hydraulic brakes on 203 mm rotors.

The frame carries a lifetime warranty and the electric system gets a two-year warranty. As mentioned above, the wide network of Specialized service locations is available to Globe riders, too.

Priced at US $3,500, the Globe Haul LT splits the difference between budget-minded cargo e-bikes and the high end models that cost over twice this much.