Tesla launches accessory so dumb, Elon Musk thought it wasn’t real

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Sep 6 2023 - 12:34 am PT
12 Comments

Tesla has launched a new accessory in partnership with McDonald’s, and it is so dumb that CEO Elon Musk didn’t believe it was real.

Tesla China has been known to be way more active than its Western counterparts when it comes to marketing and the use of social media.

Its Weibo account (the Chinese equivalent of Twitter/X) is quite active.

The team has also come up with new “lifestyle” accessories that are only available in China, like the Tesla in-car karaoke microphone and the CyberVault.

Now Tesla’s official Weibo account has announced a new promotional partnership with McDonald’s China to sell 50,000 Tesla Cybertruck-inspired McFlurry spoons (translated from Chinese via Google):

Tesla and its friend McDonald’s blew a “cyber whirlwind”! There are surprises every day, happy and uninterrupted electricity ⚡️Surprise.

1️⃣- The car owner “as you like” collar: the “full battery cyberspoon” that shines in front of you and the “full battery wheat whirlwind” in a limited package will fill your life with buffs!

When the news started making it from Weibo to X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on it – saying that it was “fake news”:

As far as we can tell, this is very real news. It is coming from Tesla’s official Weibo account, and it doesn’t seem to be a prank as some Chinese Tesla owners have claimed that they bought it.

Electrek’s Take

Obviously, this is quite a ridiculous thing to partner on with McDonald’s, but some of the dumber promotional initiatives can still prove successful.

As of now, this makes me want a McFlurry more than a Cybertruck, to be honest.

Either way, it is pretty funny that Elon himself didn’t think it was real. Some are suggesting that it is a sign he is disconnected from Tesla as he focuses so much on X, but I wouldn’t necessarily expect the CEO to know all the promotional tools his company is using in all markets.

And my first impression was also that it was fake.

