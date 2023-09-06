SWFT BMX e-bike is just $500 (Save 50%), Juiced Scorpion X2 $400 off launch sale, more

An e-bike for just $500? It’s not too good to be true. Right now, you can save 50% on the SWFT BMX e-bike through the end of the day all while dropping its price down to $500. It’s joined by a launch discount on the just-announced Juiced Scorpion X2 at $1,499, as well as Moen’s Flo smart monitor system. Just don’t forget about our usual massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

SWFT BMX e-bike is just $500

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the SWFT BMX e-bike for $499.99 shipped. Down from $1,000, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and a clean $500 off. This is one of the first offers of the year and undercuts the previous price cuts from the end of spring by $300. The SWFT BMX e-bike features a 350W motor which pairs with a 7.5Ah battery. That combination lets you go 20 MPH with a 35-mile range, all while being packed into a lightweight, BMX-style frame. Get the full scoop in our hands-on review.

Juiced debuts new Scorpion X2 e-bike at $400 off

Juiced Bikes today is launching the new Scorpion X2 e-bike. We detailed everything you need to know about the upcoming EV over at Electrek, but didn’t mention that the Juiced Scorpion X2 is arriving with a limited-time price cut. Ahead of shipping at the end of September, you can now pre-order the new e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,899, today’s offer arrives with $400 in savings attached on an all-new electric ride. It’s of course the first discount since launching today, and a new all-time low.

The new Scorpion X2 from Juiced Bikes arrives as a second-generation version of the original HyperScorpion. Now back and better than ever, the brand’s latest electric experience packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design with a 15.6Ah battery. That enables up to 28 MPH top speeds, as well as over 55 miles of range. New this time are all-terrain knobby tires for smoother off-road rides, as well as other inclusions like front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a slick 7-speed transmission, front and rear fenders, and a 2,000-lumen headlight. Of course, that’s all with a $400 discount attached, too.

Moen’s Flo smart monitor system monitors usage from your iPhone

Amazon is offering the Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor and Automatic Shutoff Sensor for $471.12 shipped. Down from $800, this 41% discount is the best we have tracked and a new all-time low. With this product from Moen, you will be able to control your home’s entire water system via the Moen app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. You can choose to remotely turn off your water, or it can be shutoff automatically by this device in emergencies to protect your home from catastrophic water damage. Its MicroLeak technology monitors your home’s entire water system, including behind walls and in foundations, in order to identify leaks as small as a a pinhole. Through the app, you’ll also be able to see reports on how much water you’re using daily and subsequently set conservation goals to save you money. The device fits pipe diameters of 1-1/4-inches to 1-1/2-inches and requires a standard AC/DC power connection. You can read a more in-depth rundown about this device in our review over at 9to5Mac.

e-bikes and e-scooters, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.