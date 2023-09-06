Kia gives a detailed look at the EV5 electric SUV interior and exterior in new video

Take a look at Kia’s newest electric SUV, the EV5, as the automaker takes you through a detailed tour of the interior and exterior in its latest video.

Kia shows off the EV5 inside and out in new video

Kia officially unveiled its compact EV5 electric SUV less than two weeks ago at the Chengdu Motor Show in China.

The EV5 is a family-friendly EV, taking influence from Kia’s flagship EV9. In Kia’s words, the EV5 “brings a new era of electric mobility to the compact SUV sector to meet the needs of millennial families.”

Like the EV9, the smaller electric SUV is inspired by the brand’s new “Opposites United” design theme. As such, the EV5 features a strong, rugged look with a boxy silhouette and robust fenders.

One of the first features you will notice is the new “Tiger Face,” replacing Kia’s signature “Tiger Nose” grille. The three-dimensional “Signature Star Map Lightning” formed by daytime running lights further emphasized the Tiger Face design.

After researching, Kia found that millennials use the inside of their SUV as an “additional room” rather than just a means of getting from point A to point B.

As such, Kia designed the EV5’s interior to be closer to a home lounge instead of a traditional car cabin.

The pushed-back D-pillar provides extra interior space, which flexes its versatility with a rear bench that can fold flat. Additional storage space can be found under the floor.

The EV5 also boasts a new dashboard design with dual displays, including a modern central infotainment and digital gauge cluster. Check out the EV5 in detail in Kia’s latest video.

Kia EV5 interior and exterior video (Source: Kia Worldwide)

Although powertrain details and pricing will be revealed during Kia EV day next month, the EV5 is expected to ride on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform.

Leaked MIIT data showed the Chinese model will utilize a 214 hp single electric motor with 310 Nm torque. It’s also expected to be powered by BYD’s Blade LFP batteries, yet Kia has not confirmed this.

The EV 5 is expected to compete against Tesla’s Model Y at 4,615 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, and 1,715 mm tall. It will be produced in China and exported to other markets.

Kia’s joint venture revealed that the EV5 will start at roughly $22,000 (159,800 yuan), drastically undercutting the Model Y, which starts around $36K (263,900 yuan). It will be available on November 17 in China.

Electrek’s Take

Kia has yet to confirm or deny that the EV5 will be introduced in the US. But it may make sense. SUVs continue gaining popularity for their versatility, and a compact one like the EV5 might just hit the sweet spot.

Although it likely won’t be offered at $22K, if Kia can keep prices competitive, the electric SUV could help the brand transition in the EV era. But first, it will need to make its mark in a competitive Chinese EV market.

With a modern interior and exterior design aimed at millennials, the EV5 will help Kia as it targets 1.6 million EV sales globally by the end of the decade.